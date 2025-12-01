site-bg-left
site-bg-right
A smash burger from With Love, Always, a popular spot in northwest Las Vegas. (With Love, Always)
A smash burger from With Love, Always, a popular spot in northwest Las Vegas. (With Love, Always)
A rendering of the exterior of With Love, Always, the smash burger spot planned to open in spri ...
A rendering of the exterior of With Love, Always, the smash burger spot planned to open in spring 2026 at Red Rock Resort. The founders call the restaurant their love letter to Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
Dining Out

Popular Las Vegas smash burger spot to open in off-Strip casino

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Updated December 1, 2025 - 10:01 am

With Love, Always, the popular smash burger spot where double patties with crisp lacy edges feature rivulets of Love sauce and tangles of shoestring fries alongside, is set to join the food court at Red Rock Resort in the spring.

“We’re proud to introduce their concept to Red Rock as we continue enhancing the food court with beloved neighborhood favorites,” Scott Nelson, vice president and general manager of Red Rock, said in a Monday statement.

The news follows word that Randy’s Donuts is replacing Federal Donuts & Chicken and Good Pie is firing up an outpost of its downtown Las Vegas pizzeria, both at the food court in early 2026.

Drew Belcher, Kevin Whelan and Damian Ocampo, the founders of With Love, opened the smash burger spot in fall 2024 on North Durango Drive in Centennial Hills. The founders call the concept their love letter to the city. With Love was named one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2025.

“Our brand has always been about Las Vegas, for the locals, by locals. Joining the Red Rock family allows us to serve a whole new part of the city we love,” Belcher said in the statement.

The Red Rock menu will showcase double smash burgers layering griddled Angus patties, American cheese, onions and classic condiments on soft potato rolls. Another With Love is scheduled to open in late 2025 at The Bend development in the southwest valley.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions