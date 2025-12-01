Popular Las Vegas smash burger spot to open in off-Strip casino

The Centennial Hills smash burger spot was named one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2025.

With Love, Always, the popular smash burger spot where double patties with crisp lacy edges feature rivulets of Love sauce and tangles of shoestring fries alongside, is set to join the food court at Red Rock Resort in the spring.

“We’re proud to introduce their concept to Red Rock as we continue enhancing the food court with beloved neighborhood favorites,” Scott Nelson, vice president and general manager of Red Rock, said in a Monday statement.

The news follows word that Randy’s Donuts is replacing Federal Donuts & Chicken and Good Pie is firing up an outpost of its downtown Las Vegas pizzeria, both at the food court in early 2026.

Drew Belcher, Kevin Whelan and Damian Ocampo, the founders of With Love, opened the smash burger spot in fall 2024 on North Durango Drive in Centennial Hills. The founders call the concept their love letter to the city. With Love was named one of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Restaurants for 2025.

“Our brand has always been about Las Vegas, for the locals, by locals. Joining the Red Rock family allows us to serve a whole new part of the city we love,” Belcher said in the statement.

The Red Rock menu will showcase double smash burgers layering griddled Angus patties, American cheese, onions and classic condiments on soft potato rolls. Another With Love is scheduled to open in late 2025 at The Bend development in the southwest valley.

