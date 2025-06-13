Hugely popular smash burger spot opens its second off-Strip Vegas restaurant

At this Top 100 Vegas restaurant, patties are continually made from never-frozen beef. For pairing zhoosh, there’s a French sparkling rosé.

Southwest Las Vegas is getting some Love. Always.

An opening by the end of the year is planned for the second location of With Love, Always, the popular smash burger spot that debuted to lines of customers (still forming) last fall on North Durango Drive in Centennial Hills. Drew Belcher, a co-founder of With Love, confirmed the debut timeline at 8670 W. Sunset Rd, Suite H-110, in The Bend development.

Belcher and his smash burger co-founders — Kevin Whelan and Damian Ocampo — call the restaurant their love letter to Vegas. Belcher and Whelan are also the creators of the highly regarded Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery, which has four Vegas locations and one shop in the Los Angeles area.

On the menu

The new With Love, Belcher said, would be 2,000 square feet, double the size of the original restaurant, with seating for about a dozen on the terrace. The menu in the Southwest follows the one in Centennial Hills.

Burgers harness patties formed fresh all day from never-frozen beef. Patties are smashed on the flat-top, then cooked to create a gently caramelized crust.

A Classic burger comes equipped with American cheese, pickles, onions and Love sauce. The All-American, a take on the McDonald’s standard, features American cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup and mustard. For an S.O.B. — Smashed Onion Burger — white onions are smashed into the patty; when cooked, American cheese, pickles and Love sauce go on top.

Burgers may also be outfitted with hot chilis, grilled onions, jalapeños and bacon. A lightly griddled Martin’s potato roll sandwiches all the smashes and accoutrements.

Fries are cooked in wagyu beef tallow and served unadorned or loaded with American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and Love sauce. Or go custom with a smash burger, toppings and condiments, all on a bed of fries.

With Love keeps it simple with sweet: soft-serve ice cream flavors offered plain or dipped. And bubbles effervesce: strawberry yuzu spritz, a brut prosecco and Le Grand Courtâge brut rosé, a non-Champagne sparkler from France.

Joining other restaurants

In January, the Dapper Companies, developer of The Bend, announced several food and drink outlets that would be opening at the complex.

To date, With Love, Always, joins Butcher & Thief steakhouse, Evolve Brewing Project by Aces & Ales, Freed’s Dessert Shop (the almost 70-year-old Vegas institution), The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Killer Whale Creamery, Marufuku Ramen, Vegas-born Mothership Coffee Roasters, St. Felix Spirits & Fare out of L.A., Sliceteria from Metro Pizza (the 45-year Vegas mainstay), and locally founded Union Biscuit.

Visit eatwithlovealways.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.