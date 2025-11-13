Celebrated downtown Vegas pizzeria to open at off-Strip resort

Red Rock is re-imagining and elevating the idea of food court pizza with some Brooklyn swagger, a thick slice of Sicily and a little love from grandma.

Red Rock Resort is reimagining and elevating the idea of food court pizza with some Brooklyn swagger, a thick slice of Sicily and a little love from grandma. Good Pie, the celebrated Las Vegas pizzeria known for its way with a host of styles — New York, Sicilian, grandma, Detroit, gluten-free and more — is planning to open an outpost in the food court of the property in spring.

The new Good Pie will be a quick-service spot, serving its signature pizzas whole or by the slice for dine-in or takeout.

“Partnering with Station Casinos is a full circle moment for me,” Vincent Rotolo, owner-pizzaiolo of Good Pie, said in a Thursday announcement. “I moved to Las Vegas to be near my father, who was a big fan of Red Rock Casino, and now to serve the Summerlin community is a great honor. I can’t wait to bring the Good Pie experience to the neighborhood.”

Good Pie forms part of the ongoing culinary refresh at Red Rock. News of its arrival follows word that Randy’s Donuts, the famed Los Angeles doughnut shop, would replace Federal Donuts & Chicken at the food court and that beloved Hearthstone Kitchen would be returning to the space it occupied before it closed in 2023 to make way for Leoncito, which shuttered in September after less than two years at Red Rock.

Pie history

Rotolo arrived in Vegas in 2011 from his native New York City. He later worked at 800 Degrees Pizzeria in the old Monte Carlo, at Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria, and as founding general manager and head pizzaiolo at Evel Pie on Fremont Street.

Rotolo opened his first Good Pie in early February 2018 (on National Pizza Day) in the Pawn Plaza downtown. He signed a lease for the South Main Street location downtown in 2019, but the pandemic delayed the debut. In November 2020, Rotolo closed the original pizzeria in Pawn Plaza; he opened on South Main the next month. In October 2024, Rotolo launched an outpost in Henderson.

