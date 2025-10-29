Famed LA doughnut shop to open in off-Strip casino

A famous doughnut chain is opening its fifth Las Vegas Valley shop, which will replace a restaurant from a James Beard Award-winning chef at the hotel-casino.

At Red Rock Resort, the Philadelphia trio of fried chicken, doughnuts and coffee is giving way to classic glazed, Hollywood glamour and a history stretching more than 70 years.

Federal Donuts & Chicken, the small Philadelphia chain co-founded by a James Beard Award-winning chef, opened at the property in March 2024. It’s set to close on Jan. 2, less than two years after its debut, to be replaced in early 2026 by Randy’s Donuts, founded in 1952 in Los Angeles.

”As part of Red Rock Casino’s ongoing property refresh at the Food Court, Red Rock and Federal Donuts & Chicken have mutually agreed to close the restaurant January 2, 2026 to make way for a new concept. Affected team members will be offered open positions at Red Rock Casino,” Station Casinos said in a Wednesday statement for Neon.

Famous giant doughnut

Randy’s serves more than 50 doughnut varieties ranging from classic glazed and chocolate raised to specialty favorites like apple fritters and butter crumb raised.

The original Randy’s, still open, is famous for the giant doughnut on its roof shown in a host of movies, TV shows, videos and selfies. This novelty architecture belonged to an early 20th century L.A. craze for restaurants shaped after foods, animals or objects, like Tail o’ the Pup (humongous hot dog), the Idle Hour (colossal whiskey barrels) and Mother Goose Pantry (giant boot).

Expansion and return

Randy’s Doughnuts debuted to long lines and general glazed pandemonium in August 2022 with its first Las Vegas outpost. The shop has since expanded to Resorts World, to Summerlin and to a store on South Fort Apache Road, near Hacienda Avenue.

The Randy’s announcement follows the Sept. 28 closing of Leoncito after less than two years. Leoncito, a Mexican restaurant, will be replaced by Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, which is returning to the space after closing in late April 2023 to make way for Leoncito.

