‘Wizard of Oz’ casts a spell on Sphere in Las Vegas premiere — PHOTOS

A blast of wind that will muss your hair is just one of the effects in “Wizard of Oz at Sphere.”

We start with the obvious. “Wizard of Oz at Sphere” produces art that is not just once a generation, but once in history. What leaps off the screen has you shaking your head, wondering if can be topped by any art form, whether AI or human.

But enough about Judy Garland.

Maybe it’s trite to watch a $100 million, technically staggering makeover of a 1939 classic and mention the lead actress. But “Wizard” is, first, a reminder of how much the 16-year-old was required to carry in this movie. So much book, convincing in every segment. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” a song for all time, is in early, in the black-and-white segment. It’s the movie’s signature song today, but back then, just a solid tune in the soundtrack.

Some early snapshots of What We Like:

— The Twister. Give it up for the blast of wind that takes the audience by storm. Crepe paper debris litters the Bulbous Wonder. Hang on to your toupees/wigs, where applicable. As Sphere head Jim Dolan reminded, this is not the first time a show has hit its audience with wind (the ill-fated “Amystika” at Planet Hollywood had a great windstorm), but at Sphere, everything is more powerful

— Those aerial primates. The 16-foot-long, drone-powered, inflatable Winged Monkeys are summoned by the Wicked Witch to capture Dorothy. You know what they capture instead? Our imaginations. The only quibble is they don’t stay long enough (so be sure to check out the display model in the Atrium).

— Them apples. The fall from the sky, with a fragrance of a Red Delicious from the state of Washington. Keep them, take them home, trade or sell on the secondary market. They have the “Wizard of Oz” logo and are as fun as Nerf balls.

— “Oh joy! Rapture!” From the Scarecrow, one of the best-timed, best-delivered lines in film history.

— Radio City Music Hall. The walk-in image is of the venerable Madison Square Garden Company-owned theater. You can hear the orchestra warming up with, “Follow The Yellow Brick Road.” You feel you are somewhere else, even before you are introduced to Kansas and Oz.

— Black-and-white clarity. I was struck by how long the opening B&W segment really is. These scenes shine in their own manner, precise and simple. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” fills your soul, with no need for color.

— Attention to detail. You can clearly see the creases in tape along the Munchkins’ foreheads for their wigs, for instance. And as Dolan noted, Garland had a blemish — a zit, if you will — on her left cheek that you can see today, but not in ‘39. This is an instance of warts-and-all, but for “Wizard of Oz,” this is a clean and powerful experience.

