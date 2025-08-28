Hanging with ‘The Wizard’: Sphere’s walk-in show is a dandy

A show-within-a-show greets visitors and sends them away at “Wizard of Oz at Sphere.”

They always say to ignore the man behind the curtain, but you can’t. He’s trying mightily to intimidate you, but you can’t help but root for this somewhat hapless, beleaguered, gray-maned fella.

The would-be Wizard frantically punches buttons, gazes at little TV screens and works his levers. All this activity makes his emerald-green image peer down and interrogate visitors.

“What is your wish!?” the Wizard intones.

“I want to win the power ball!” answers the nonplussed guest.

“You are IN the Power Ball!” says the Wizard, the line delivered in real time. He calls out, “Come back tomorrow!”

What? We’ve been waiting months for this. But bring the Wicked Witch’s broom, and you might get a VIP upgrade.

This is the production-within-a-production, Atrium show at “Wizard of Oz at Sphere.” The heavily hyped, extensively revamped upgrade to the 1939 cinematic classic opens tonight.

The new version of the movie is an extensively AI-remastered theatrical experience. But the Atrium productions are comparatively analog.. Two performers per performance, one presentation for the audience walking in and another for those leaving.

The arrival show is the film’s opening sequence in Kansas, showing Dorothy’s colorful arrival to Oz. The scene is iconic, bucolic, laden with the famous green landscape and sepia tones.

The egress show, which was presented for a VIP preview, is a trip to the Wizard’s chamber. The would-be Wizard and his guard (with his green-caped costume and comically high, matching Afro) hold court in this show. Colored smoke rises from the wings and the acting is conducted on a short staircase leading to a wide stage.

Each performance has its own dedicated set. Six actors rotate, as “Wizard of Oz” is to run multiple times daily. This is part of the ticketed performance, a side show to the big show.

The Atrium presentation is also is the first human performance inside the space. The half-dozen Aura the Robot figures that have greeted guests to “Postcard From Earth” are (spoiler alert) AI features. The productions feature custom lighting packages and original soundscapes.

The”Wizard” atmosphere is established starts in public view, outside the Bulbous Wonder, even while on descent on your flight into town.

“The experience really starts outside the building, with the Exosphere,” Head of Sphere Studios Carolyn Blackwood says. “It starts when you arise, you’re flying into Vegas, you see the outside of the building, and you see the iconic landscape and know you’re coming into something special.

“It’s all going to be very much like Kansas.”

The “Wizard” team has enacted Sphere Entertainment Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan’s lead, “You are the content.”

“We’ve been saying all along that guests should not feel like they’re at ‘The Wizard of Oz at Sphere,’ they should feel like they’re in ‘The Wizard of Oz at Sphere,’” Sphere Executive Vice President and Global Head of Venue Operations and Development Bill Walshe says (and you have to respect these Sphere exec job titles, which often take two breaths to recite). “It’s about being on the Yellow Brick Road with with Dorothy and her friends. So the guests are going to have the opportunity, after coming out from the movie, to do what she did, to see what she saw, to visit where she went.”

Walshe hinted at the hours he and his crew have put in to make “Wizard” a reality. During a run-through last week, when the Wizard’s guardsman asked for his wish, Walshe laughed and said, “A very long vacation.”

Around the venue, the balloon that carries Dorothy, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and Scarecrow is on one side of the room. On the other is the wagon from Professor Marvel’s Caravan. Stationed around that display are four globed projections, reflecting Good Witch Glinda’s method of transportation from the movie.

The globes glow with famous scenes, in rotation. “I’ll get you my little pretty — And your little dog too!” shouts the Wicked Witch of the West, once again. She’s not a nice person. She’ll get hers, in the end.

He’s in the building

Matt Lewis’s ShoWorks Entertainment company auditioned and hired the performers in the “Wizard” Atrium shows. I met Mr. Lewis some time ago, when he was Elvis in “Legends in Concert” at Imperial Palace. He’s still the King, once in a while. Lewis is kind of moving off that persona, but some of us, we remember.

Tease this

Dolan has given himself a classic title for “Wizard Of Oz.” Keep your eye on the closing credits. Like the movie, it’s classic.

