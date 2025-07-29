‘Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ monkeys around with 4D effects

‘Wizard of Oz’ 4D technology is evident when Dorothy is hit in the head with the bedroom window and sent to her dreamy adventure.

The idea is to transport the audience, not just outside, but to Oz itself.

“You’ll definitely know you’re doing something that’s not a typical viewing of the ‘Wizard of Oz,’” says MSG Ventures Executive Vice President Glenn Derry. “The film, and the immersion of the of Oz, is really the focus. You want to do something that’s interesting and fun and big, because it’s the Sphere.”

“Wizard of Oz at Sphere,” specifically, opening Aug. 28. The theatrical experience has unveiled its “4D” live-experience effects, less than four weeks before the production’s launch.

From their seated positions, ticket-holders can expect high-velocity winds — “The Twister” in Oz parlance — creating a blast of artificial debris and leaves; atmospheric fog; towering fire bursts; haptic (or, shaking) seats; the Wizard’s Chamber, with fire erupting inside the venue; and — lest we forget — winged monkeys, in the form of drones, flying over and swooping down on the audience.

The 4D tech and technique is evident when Dorothy is hit in the head with the bedroom window and (spoiler alert!) sent dreamlike to Oz. The scene takes Dorothy into her dream state, as the Sphere fills with a haze and fog effect. Mrs. Gail sweeps past, as does a cow, straws of hay, before the youngster turns to wee the Wicked Witch.

“Then it gets scary,” says Derry, who oversees all of Sphere Experience’s live-entertainment technologies. “We kind of build everything up and build, with the wind power, bring a little bit of terror to you and then boom-style, everything goes away.”

The effects are not all flying monkeys, Wicked Witch and twister-terror. When the audience is traveling to the Lion’s Forest, fake apples appear out of nowhere. The audience will get a chance to take those home.

Derry says the winged monkeys are among most challenging effects he’s ever developed.

“There’s a whole troupe of them, flying through the space, and just the this is something that has through the space. That is a hard problem,” Derry says. “But when people see them, I’ll let them speak for themselves.”

At the suggestion that version of the props would be for sale at merch, Derry laughs and says, “They are 16 feet long. They are huge.” So, no.

Derry says the Wizard’s Chamber employs Sphere’s 360-degree visual capacity. Audience members feel as if they are walking in with Dorothy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. Sensing terror, you watch the Wizard floating above, with fire effects blasting.

“Some other little, fun things are happening, like when he’s behind the curtain talking, you turn around and see the Wizard behind you,” Derry says. “You get their point of view, just like in the original film, and you see the man behind the curtain, off to the side.”

Derry advises ticket-holders to continue to watch Sphere’s entire surface.

“You really have to look around,” Derry says. “There are Easter eggs, no matter where you look.” Beware of flying cows, barnyard debris, or the odd flying monkey.

