Las Vegas superstar makes major residency announcement

Barry Manilow is still recovering from cancer surgery on his left lung at the end of last year.

Barry Manilow is delaying his return to the Las Vegas stage under doctor’s orders.

Manilow informed his worldwide following Wednesday afternoon he would not be performing at Westgate’s International Theater as scheduled. The “Mandy” legend is cancelling his shows Feb. 12-21 as he continues to recover from cancer surgery on his left lung at the end of last year.

“I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery. I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic,” Manilow started. “With my doctor’s guidance and recommendation, however, we have decided to postpone my residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas … So I can stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February.”

Westgate officials offered support to the recording superstar.

“His Westgate family is wishing Barry Manilow a smooth and speedy recovery,” resort VP of Marketing and Entertainment Dawn Rawle said in a text message Wednesday night. “We’re sending our love and look forward to welcoming him back to his stage.”

Manilow, 82, underwent surgery to have a Stage 1 cancerous spot removed from his left lung just before New Year’s Eve. On Jan. 2, he posted a photo of himself in what appeared to be hospital patient togs under the message, “Better today!”

On Dec. 22, the pop legend posted on social media that doctors had discovered an abnormality in an MRI exam conducted during his recent run of Christmas shows. Manilow had been tested after suffering from bronchitis for several weeks.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.