Cancer diagnosis sidelines Las Vegas legend

Barry Manilow is to undergo surgery to have a cancerous spot removed from his left lung.

The pop legend posted on social media Monday morning that doctors discovered the abnormality during an MRI conducted during his recent run of Christmas shows at the Westgate’s International Theater. Manilow had been tested after suffering from bronchitis for several weeks.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed,” Manilow posted. “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early.” Manilow continued. “That’s the good news.”

The 82-year-old headliner reports he will not miss any dates at the Westgate. He is scheduled to return Feb. 12-14. However, his 10 arena tour dates in January will be rescheduled.

“The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” Manilow stated. “So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns.’”

Manilow was scheduled to tour the Florida cities of Sunrise, Orlando, Tampa, Estero and Jacksonville; Charleston, South Carolina.; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Columbus, Ohio. Vegas showman Dennis Blair was the announced opener for those dates.

Westgate President and General Manager Cami Christensen said the property’s team is “sending love and support” to their longtime headliner.

“Our thoughts are with him, and we wish him a smooth and speedy recovery,” Christensen said in a statement. “Barry’s extraordinary talent and longstanding relationship with our resort have created countless unforgettable moments for our guests. We look forward to welcoming this legendary entertainer back to the International Theater for his Valentine’s Day weekend performances in February and celebrating his remarkable legacy with audiences once again.”

Manilow holds the record for the most performances ever at the International Theater, breaking Elvis’ record of 636 in September 2023.

