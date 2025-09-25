Manilow’s holiday splendor returns to Las Vegas in December

Barry Manilow’s “A Very Barry Christmas” returns to the Westgate’s International Theater for two weekends in December.

Barry Manilow debuted his Christmas show in 2021, a kind of test-drive for his first holiday production in Las Vegas. Turns out the Fanilows love Manilow’s performance of Christmas classics.

In response, the 82-year-old recording legend returns “A Very Barry Christmas” to Westgate’s International Theater over two weekends, Dec. 4-6 and Dec. 11-13.

“It’s a holiday party where we get to laugh, sing, and celebrate together,” Manilow said in a statement. “There’s simply no place like Las Vegas — or the Westgate — to make the season bright.”

Tickets are available at the hotel’s Wow Rewards Center, Ticketmaster.com, barrymanilow.com or westgatelasvegas.com.

“Barry’s Christmas show has become a highlight of the season,” Westgate president and general manager Cami Christensen said, “not only for our guests but for visitors from around the world.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.