Here’s what Blake Shelton says about his AMA performance in Las Vegas

Blake Shelton kept it short and (relatively) sweet, as he responded to a mini-controversy about his and Gwen Stefani’s recorded performances for Monday’s American Music Awards show.

The country superstar posted on social media Tuesday, “Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMA’s. We came and performed when the show asked us to.. Really nothing else to say.” The post included a shrugging emoji (the blonde one, for what it’s worth).

The performances were staged Saturday afternoon, just after Shelton popped into his Ole Red Las Vegas on the Strip for a 30-minute acoustic set. AMA reps have not responded to e-mail requesting comment.

Shelton sang “Stay Country or Die Tryin.” He also recorded his intro for Stefani, who sang a medley of “The Sweet Escape,” “Hollaback Girl” and “Swallow My Tears,” the latter her latest single. Those in the theater watched the videos on the screen. Those at home would not readily know whether it was recorded or live.

That reality set off some fans who were in the theater for the show. Some posts on TikTok claimed AMA producers misrepresented, or “lied,” to ticket holders. Shelton and Stefani were listed among the performers in Monday’s lineup, and were the only stars whose performances were recorded.

But it is not uncommon in awards shows for performances to be recorded and broadcast later from the live venue. Several acceptance speeches were recorded on video and shown during the show. Billie Eilish won seven awards but checked in from the road. Sza was the only Artist of the Year awardee who was at BleauLive Theater during the telecast.

