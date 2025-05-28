Here’s what Blake Shelton says about his AMA performance in Las Vegas

Blake Shelton posted on social media to respond to criticism after he and Gwen Stefani recorded their performances for the American Music Awards show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Blake Shelton kept it short and (relatively) sweet, as he responded to a mini-controversy about his and Gwen Stefani’s recorded performances for Monday’s American Music Awards show.

The country superstar posted on social media Tuesday, “Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMA’s. We came and performed when the show asked us to.. Really nothing else to say.” The post included a shrugging emoji (the blonde one, for what it’s worth).

The performances were staged Saturday afternoon, just after Shelton popped into his Ole Red Las Vegas on the Strip for a 30-minute acoustic set. AMA reps have not responded to e-mail requesting comment.

Shelton sang “Stay Country or Die Tryin.” He also recorded his intro for Stefani, who sang a medley of “The Sweet Escape,” “Hollaback Girl” and “Swallow My Tears,” the latter her latest single. Those in the theater watched the videos on the screen. Those at home would not readily know whether it was recorded or live.

That reality set off some fans who were in the theater for the show. Some posts on TikTok claimed AMA producers misrepresented, or “lied,” to ticket holders. Shelton and Stefani were listed among the performers in Monday’s lineup, and were the only stars whose performances were recorded.

But it is not uncommon in awards shows for performances to be recorded and broadcast later from the live venue. Several acceptance speeches were recorded on video and shown during the show. Billie Eilish won seven awards but checked in from the road. Sza was the only Artist of the Year awardee who was at BleauLive Theater during the telecast.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"

Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With a Smile"

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"

Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish "Birds of a Feather"

Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé "COWBOY CARTER"

Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Favorite R&B Song: SZA "Saturn"

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

Favorite Latin Song: Shakira "Soltera"

Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots "Clancy"

Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park "The Emptiness Machine"

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars "Die With A Smile"

Social Song of the Year: Doechii "Anxiety"

Presenters: Alix Earle, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Jake Shane, Jon Batiste, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Wayne Brady, Zac Brown.