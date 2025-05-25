‘We gotta crowd!’ Blake Shelton calls his number at Vegas club

What’s cool about being a partner in a big country-music club is you can pretty much take the stage whenever you want. Blake Shelton did so Saturday afternoon at Ole Red Las Vegas.

Shelton is the superstar partner in the Strip-facing honkytonk at Grand Bazaar Shops in front of the Horseshoe. He turned up unannounced at about 1:30 p.m., toting his six-string for a 30-minute acoustic set.

A crowd amassed outside the club entrance, hearing Shelton’s music and not from the house sound system. As he finished “God’s Country,” Shelton looked to his right at that organically assembled audience.

“We gotta crowd out here! Look at this!” Shelton shouted. “Y’all should have been here in the first damn place!”

Shelton then said, “I gotta play this one.” And cracked open “Ol’ Red,” of course inspiration for the club’s name. Ol’ Red’s itchin’ to have a little fun, as the song says. So is his owner.

Away to AMA

Shelton was soon swept away to American Music Awards rehearsals at BleauLive Theater. He joins his superstar wife, Gwen Stefani; host Jennifer Lopez; Gloria Estefan; Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp as performers in Monday’s show. Our bet intel is Shelton and Stefani are not planning a duet. They haven’t rehearsed one, at least.

Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Rod Stewart is being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Janet Jackson, who has extended her series at Resorts World Theatre into September, is to receive the Icon Award.

The AMA telecast/stream on CBS and Paramount+ is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific time Monday. Look for cutaways to the veterans-support organization Easy Day Foundation, founded by Frank Fertitta IV of the Station Casinos family and his friend Landon Gyulay. And check the set, which is the handiwork of Las Vegas Emmy Award-winning designer Andy Walmsley.

