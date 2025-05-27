Stars turn out at American Music Awards in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Becky G poses with her award after winning Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Benson Boone walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ciara walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Emilio Estefan, left, and Gloria Estefan pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tommy Richman poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rebecca Black walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rod Stewart poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sexyy Red poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heidi Klum walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lainey Wilson poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

mgk, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Megan Moroney poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alix Earle poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heidi Montag poses for photographers and her husband, Spencer Pratt, while walking the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shaboozey, left, poses with Kai Cenat on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nikki Glaser walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dan + Shay pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Magician Shin Lim poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zac Brown walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jenna Johnson poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sexyy Red walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jon Batiste and Tiffany Haddish pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Becky G walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jennifer Lopez, center, poses with Gloria Estefan and Becky G after the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

