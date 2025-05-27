Stars turn out at American Music Awards in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Becky G poses with her award after winning Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music A ...
Becky G poses with her award after winning Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Benson Boone walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ciara walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Emilio Estefan, left, and Gloria Estefan pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tommy Richman poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rebecca Black walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rod Stewart poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sexyy Red poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Heidi Klum walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lainey Wilson poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
mgk, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Megan Moroney poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alix Earle poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Heidi Montag poses for photographers and her husband, Spencer Pratt, while walking the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shaboozey, left, poses with Kai Cenat on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nikki Glaser walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dan + Shay pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Magician Shin Lim poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zac Brown walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jenna Johnson poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sexyy Red walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jon Batiste and Tiffany Haddish pose on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa poses on the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Becky G walks the red carpet for the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jennifer Lopez, center, poses with Gloria Estefan and Becky G after the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Becky G poses with her award after winning Favorite Female Latin Artist at the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dan + Shay pose with the Favorite Country Duo or Group award at the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday, May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kats!

Stars turn out at American Music Awards in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2025 - 7:26 am
 

The honorees and nominees walked the red carpet (purple, actually) leading to the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday afternoon.

Jennifer Lopez hosted the show’s first appearance in Las Vegas, at BleauLive Theater. The superstar announced afterward on social media she was opening a 12-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The carpet walk was just off the resort’s Urs Fischer Gallery. The broadcast/stream aired from 5 p.m. Pacific time on CBS/Paramount+, to replay at 8 p.m.

Janet Jackson received the show’s Icon Award, a night after headlining at Resorts World Theatre. Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Rod Stewart was to be presented the AMA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Performers booked include Lopez, Blake Shelton and his superstar wife, Gwen Stefani; Gloria Estefan; Benson Boone; Lainey Wilson; and Reneé Rapp. Shelton and Stefani were recorded Sunday.

Recording artist/actress Becky G was a late, unbilled add to the show, coming over after performing with David Guetta at nearby LIV Beach.

Stewart shut the night down with “Forever Young,” rambling up the stage at age 80.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

