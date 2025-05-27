Stars turn out at American Music Awards in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The honorees and nominees walked the red carpet (purple, actually) leading to the American Music Awards at Fontainebleau on Monday afternoon.
Jennifer Lopez hosted the show’s first appearance in Las Vegas, at BleauLive Theater. The superstar announced afterward on social media she was opening a 12-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The carpet walk was just off the resort’s Urs Fischer Gallery. The broadcast/stream aired from 5 p.m. Pacific time on CBS/Paramount+, to replay at 8 p.m.
Janet Jackson received the show’s Icon Award, a night after headlining at Resorts World Theatre. Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Rod Stewart was to be presented the AMA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Performers booked include Lopez, Blake Shelton and his superstar wife, Gwen Stefani; Gloria Estefan; Benson Boone; Lainey Wilson; and Reneé Rapp. Shelton and Stefani were recorded Sunday.
Recording artist/actress Becky G was a late, unbilled add to the show, coming over after performing with David Guetta at nearby LIV Beach.
Stewart shut the night down with “Forever Young,” rambling up the stage at age 80.
