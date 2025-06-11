Ashlee Simpson attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show at The Plaza Hotel d ...
Ashlee Simpson attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Ashlee Simpson Ross is headlining Voltaire at The Venetian on Labor Day Weekend. (Jamie Bruce)
Evan Ross, left, and Ashlee Simpson pose on the red carpet ahead of the Michael Jackson 60th birthday celebration at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kats!

2000s pop-rock star extends Las Vegas Strip production

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2025 - 8:27 am
 
Updated June 11, 2025 - 8:51 am

We had anticipated more dates for Ashlee Simpson Ross at Voltaire at The Venetian. This expectation has come to fruition.

The “Pieces of Me” recording star is performing Sept. 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27. Those shows are in addition to her previously announced Aug. 29-30 shows over Labor Day Weekend.

Nevada residents get a break on the Wednesday show with a 20% discount with proper ID. Go to tickets.voltairelv.com for intel.

The 2000s pop-rock icon’s Voltaire debut is booked after the 20th anniversary of Ross’s breakthrough album “Autobiography” in 2024. Expect Ross to perform chart-toppers “Pieces of Me, “La La” and Boyfriend.”

Ross said in a statement, of playing the 1,000-capacity venue, “I’m so excited to take the stage in such a stunning space like Voltaire and have the opportunity to perform up close and personal with my fans.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

