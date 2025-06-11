2000s pop-rock star extends Las Vegas Strip production

“Pieces of Me” singer Ashlee Simpson Ross has extended into September at Voltaire at The Venetian.

We had anticipated more dates for Ashlee Simpson Ross at Voltaire at The Venetian. This expectation has come to fruition.

The “Pieces of Me” recording star is performing Sept. 19, 20, 24, 26 and 27. Those shows are in addition to her previously announced Aug. 29-30 shows over Labor Day Weekend.

Nevada residents get a break on the Wednesday show with a 20% discount with proper ID. Go to tickets.voltairelv.com for intel.

The 2000s pop-rock icon’s Voltaire debut is booked after the 20th anniversary of Ross’s breakthrough album “Autobiography” in 2024. Expect Ross to perform chart-toppers “Pieces of Me, “La La” and Boyfriend.”

Ross said in a statement, of playing the 1,000-capacity venue, “I’m so excited to take the stage in such a stunning space like Voltaire and have the opportunity to perform up close and personal with my fans.”

