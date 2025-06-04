‘Pieces of Me’ singer makes Labor Day Weekend dates on the Strip

A 2000s pop-rock icon is set to headline two shows at Voltaire at The Venetian.

Ashlee Simpson Ross is bringing high production, and palpable angst, to Voltaire at The Venetian over Labor Day Weekend.

The 2000s pop-rock icon is headlining the chic nightspot Aug. 29-30. The weekend shows arrive after the 20th anniversary of Ross’s breakthrough album “Autobiography” in 2024.

Expect Ross to perform chart-toppers “Pieces of Me, “La La” and Boyfriend.”

Also, don’t be shocked if Ross plays the 1,000-capacity beyond Labor Day.

“Our goal is these aren’t her only dates,” Voltaire creator and Venetian hospitality/entertainment head Michael Gruber says. “This is kind of right in our wheel house for these types of headliners. We’re going to have classics like Seth (MacFarlane), people like Ashley and others, and really mix it up.”

MacFarlane headlines a Frank Sinatra revival, backed by a 29-piece orchestra, on July 3-5. Additional, prominent headliners are in talks to play the venue. A hint: Wait for subsequent announcements before making holiday plans.

Ross said in a statement, Ross said, “I’m so excited to take the stage in such a stunning space like Voltaire and have the opportunity to perform up close and personal with my fans.”

The younger sister of pop singer and ex-reality star Jessica Simpson, Ross’s singing style is aligned with such female-empowerment artists as Alanis Morissette and Avril Lavigne.

“Autobiography” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling more than 5 million copies internationally. “Pieces of Me” shot to No. 5. “I am Me,” the 2005 follow-up to “Autobiography,” also debuted at No. 1. and went on to sell over five million copies worldwide.

Outside of her recording career, Simpson has portrayed Roxie Hart in the in the West End and Broadway productions of “Chicago.”

Ross has also survived the infamous lip-syncing debacle on “SNL” in October 2004, a moment that could have undercut her career faster than you can say Milli Vanilli. Ross instead turned the episode into a learning lesson.

The singer had suffered from vocal nodules leading to the live telecast, and took her record-label’s directive to perform to pre-recorded vocals. She sang “Pieces of Me” live in her first performance, no incident. But the vocal track malfunctioned in the second song, “Autobiography,” prompting Ross to walk off the stage.

Ross related during the “Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen” podcast in February 2024 the moment taught her “the power of my no” and “the power of me saying absolutely not.” She shared, “That’s what I would go back and say.”

Memories of Matt

The fine Las Vegas writer Matt Kelemen will be celebrated from 5-8 p.m. June 14 at Cheapshot at 517 Fremont Street (in the heart of Fremont East). Share stories, memories, some laughs while raising money in Kelemen’s name for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Southern Nevada.

Kelemen’s body was found in a crate at a Las Vegas business on May 20, after the container had been dropped off four days earlier. He was 56. Kelemen’s roommate, Joseph Del Rivo, had delivered the bin, and was immediately considered a suspect in Kelemen’s death when he was killed, also on May 20, in a high-speed chase in Utah.

Kelemen was a busy and accomplished journalist for more than two decades in Las Vegas, most recently a freelancer for Las Vegas Magazine.

