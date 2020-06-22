Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks will be launched from several locations around the Las Vegas Valley to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Fireworks at Station Casinos

Station Casinos will launch fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday from Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort. The 10-minute shows will include tributes to front-line responders, and they will be livestreamed for viewing on a smartphone or computer at redrockresort.com, greenvalleyranch.com and through the resorts’ individual social media accounts, including Twitch. The public can view the Red Rock show from the resort’s south parking lot, located off Summerlin Centre Drive. Physical distancing guidelines will apply. Front-line responders from Summerlin Hospital and Henderson Hospital also have been invited to private viewings of the fireworks shows. redrockresort.com; greenvalleyranch.com

City of Henderson fireworks

Henderson will present the 2020 Star-Spangled Sky with fireworks launching from four locations starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. In addition to Station Casinos’ Green Valley Ranch Resort, fireworks will launch from Lake Las Vegas, the M Resort and the Legacy Golf Club. Patriotic music will be broadcast on four iHeartRadio stations during the shows. The public can listen in at Sunny 106.5, The Bull 95.5, 93.1 The Mountain and Real 103.9. The public is discouraged from traveling to the launch sites as no viewing accommodations will be available. cityofhenderson.com

Fireworks at the Plaza

The Plaza will present a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Saturday. plazahotelcasino.com

Fourth of July parade

The 26th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be presented online starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Vegas Golden Knights’ Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez (with his dog, Hank) and the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson will be among the celebrities and community leaders sharing messages of encouragement and strength to open the virtual event. The online parade will feature musical performances by local groups and individuals, highlights of popular parade entries from previous years, user-generated videos and photos from local families, a special “Community Cheers Parade” segment honoring local community heroes and more. The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association, will be post updates at summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

Red, White and Wild

Wet ’n’ Wild, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, will present a fireworks show at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The show will be followed by the Dive-In Movie event featuring the 2004 film “Miracle.” All military personnel will receive free admission with military ID (includes veterans and dependents with military ID). Ticket prices vary. wetnwildlasvegas.com

The Strat

The Strat’s SkyPod Observation Deck and thrill rides will offer views of fireworks displays around the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday. One-day admission to the SkyPod’s Observation Deck will be $20 for locals and $25 for nonlocals, and one-day unlimited ride passes for X-Scream, Insanity and Big Shot will be $34 for locals and $44.95 for everyone else. Occupancy on the Observation Deck will be limited to 50 percent capacity. Self-parking and valet are free. thestrat.com

Pahrump Fireworks

Pahrump’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be presented at 9 p.m. Saturday at Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. The park and adjacent arena area will be closed to spectators. “Fireworks Over Pahrump,” where visitors can launch their own fireworks, will be offered from 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Sunday at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site, 1 mile west on Gamebird Road, off state Route 160. A special permit must be obtained from one of the five fireworks stores in Pahrump. Permits are $5 per person. The launch site is first come, first served and visitors have a 30-minute time limit. visitpahrump.com/events

Rockets Over the Red Mesa

Eureka Casino, 275 Mesa Blvd., Mesquite, will present a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Saturday. A patriotic soundtrack will be available on KNPR-FM, 88.1, in Mesquite. eurekamesquite.com new

Canceled events

Fourth of July events canceled for this year include Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s annual Night of Fire at the Bullring, the annual Boulder City Damboree, Henderson’s annual Fourth of July Celebration and Laughlin’s Rockets Over the River.

