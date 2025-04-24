Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Sturgill Simpson

Born and bred in Kentucky, singer Sturgill Simpson is as authentic as they come. So, after he told Rolling Stone that 2021’s “The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” would be “the last Sturgill record,” he stayed true to his word. Simpson’s most recent album, last year’s “Passage du Desir,” was credited to Johnny Blue Skies, and he recently launched the “Who the (Expletive) Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour.” See it at 8 p.m. Sunday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $65; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Paint and Sip

From noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Azzurra Wine Bar, 314 S. Water St., Henderson, is presenting “Paint and Sip with Liz: Cherry Blossoms and Jazz” featuring painting instruction, jazz and a tasting of Washington state wines. Tickets are $61.36 and cover canvas, paint, aprons, instruction, music and sips; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

‘Sessanta’

It began as a celebration of singer Maynard James Keenan turning 60. But don’t blow out the birthday candles on the “Sessanta” tour just yet, as the unique pairing of Keenan-fronted groups A Perfect Circle and Puscifer with alt-rock eccentrics Primus rolls on, with all three acts sharing the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. Tickets start at $59; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

CONVENTION

LVL Up Expo

Gamers, cosplayers and anime fans unite. LVL Up Expo returns for another weekend of special guests, exhibitor booths, gaming tournaments and an artist alley. It’s open from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall. Admission starts at $55 a day or $85 for a three-day pass; lvlupexpo.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

AC/DC

Get “Thunderstruck” once again when AC/DC returns to town to salute those about to rock with a little cannon fire and a whole lot of fist-in-the-air riffage at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Sold out.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Action! Action!’

For one night, it will be the largest movie screen in Las Vegas. “Action! Action!,” a movie filmed around Las Vegas with an entirely local cast and crew, will premiere at Circa’s Stadium Swim. It follows a group of friends hired to steal Al Capone’s painting from the Mob Museum, and it serves as the final screen appearance of actor and UNLV film professor Clarence Gilyard. The premiere, presented by the Neon Museum’s Duck Duck Shed event series, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $15; actionactionmovie.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Día del Niño

On Wednesday, El Dorado Cantina, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., in Tivoli Village, will celebrate Día del Niño (Children’s Day) with free meals (from a special menu) for children 6 and younger. From 6 to 7 p.m., the restaurant will host a kids cornhole toss, with the winner receiving $100 cash. Reservations encouraged; eldoradocantina.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

‘Ben Vereen and Friends’

“Broadway in the Hood: An Evening With Ben Vereen and Friends” will serve as a fundraiser for the planned Legacy Theatre of Excellence. In addition to the Tony-winning Vereen, more than 100 performers — including Lillias White, Bubba Knight, Clint Holmes and Earl Turner — will take part. It’s scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Prime Rib Day

National Prime Rib Day is Sunday. Luckley Tavern & Grill in the Rio is offering a prime rib dinner that features a Caesar salad, slow-roasted 10-ounce prime rib with mashed potatoes and horseradish cream, and choice of banana pudding or tiramisù. Cost: $48.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

‘The Millennium Tour’

It’s technically a tour, but it could almost pass for a festival when this positively stacked lineup of R&B and hip-hop favorites brings together Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow Wow, Boosie Badazz, Rick Ross, Plies, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Ying Yang Twins and Nivea at 8 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $80; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin