Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

BEER

Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival

From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, New Vista presents its 16th annual Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival. The event on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin features bottomless tasting of more than 80 beers, seltzers and tap truck offerings. General admission tickets are $50 in advance online, $60 at the door, and VIP tickets (1 p.m. entry and special tastings) are $60 in advance online, $70 at the door; newvistanv.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

ART

‘Art of the Mob’

After meeting then-Mayor Oscar Goodman, artist LeRoy Neiman was inspired to create a series of portraits for the Mob Museum. Those paintings are finally being displayed as part of “Art of the Mob: The LeRoy Neiman Portraits.” The museum’s first fine art exhibition includes likenesses of Meyer Lansky, John Gotti, Bugsy Siegel, Mickey Cohen and J. Edgar Hoover along with three earlier works — portraits of John Dillinger, Al Capone and Frank Costello — that are on loan. The exhibit opens Friday. The Mob Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Admission starts at $19.95 for Nevadans with ID; themobmuseum.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

‘Thank You Very Much’

Andy Kaufman was a once-in-a-lifetime comedic force who often delighted in enraging audiences during his too-brief time on Earth. The documentary “Thank You Very Much” features some of those performances along with new interviews with Danny DeVito and Steve Martin. See it at 4:30 p.m. March 27, with additional screenings through March 30, at the Beverly Theater. Tickets start at $14; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WRESTLING

Beynefit for Bey

Wrestler Chris Bey, a former TNA X Division Champion and World Tag Team Champion, suffered a serious neck injury that left him temporarily paralyzed during a match in October. Now, the Las Vegas-based Future Stars of Wrestling, where Bey got his start, is hosting a benefit show featuring talent from WWE, AEW and TNA. Among the names announced for Beynefit for Bey are Karrion Kross, Ricochet, Rob Van Dam, Rhyno and Swerve Strickland. See it at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Veil Pavilion at the Silverton. Tickets start at $35; silvertoncasino.showare.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Happy Day deals

From 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Vegas Valley Winery, 7360 Eastgate Road, Suite 123, Henderson, presents Happy Day, not happy hour, with whites and rosés for $7.50, reds for $9, small pizzas for $6 and charcuterie platters for $3 off. Visit vegasvalleywinery.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Danzig

Question for all the mothers out there: Do you want to bang heads with one Glenn Danzig? Get your chance when the bluesy hard rocker, colloquially known as the Evil Elvis, tops a loaded lineup of fellow heavy hitters Down, Abbath and Cro-Mags at 6 p.m. Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $59.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

ART

‘Vacancy: The Dead Motels of Las Vegas’

Local artist David Cooper and woodworker Korey Replogle have teamed up for “Vacancy: The Dead Motels of Las Vegas.” The exhibition combines illustrations of some of the city’s more gimmicky motels in their prime with frames that serve as an artistic companion. It’s on display from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays through April 24 at Las Vegas City Hall. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Bert Kreischer

Bert Kreischer is the kind of comic who’ll give you the shirt off his back for a laugh — literally, the man performs topless. The hard-partying stand-up does so for a reason: It adds a measure of vulnerability and openness to his consistently candid comedy, which spares no one, not even himself. See Kreischer at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $52; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Retriever Rescue fundraiser

From Monday through March 30, Broken Yolk Cafe locations in the Las Vegas Valley are hosting a fundraiser to support Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, which saves retrievers and other breeds from inhumane conditions overseas. Mention Retriever Rescue at checkout to have 20 percent of the bill donated to the organization. The restaurants are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Visit thebrokenyolkcafe.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Sunny Rave

Down some Fight Milk, don your worm hat and get ready to rage at the Sunny Rave, a four-hour dance party themed after the greatest TV show ever made, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Dress like the Birds of War and get after it at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets are $19.95; thespacelv.com.

Jason Bracelin