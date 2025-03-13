Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

SPORTS

NASCAR weekend

Christopher Bell is riding a three-race winning streak as NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The weekend starts with the Ecosave 200 at 6 p.m. Friday. The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets to each race start at $34; ticketmaster.com. The main event, the Pennzoil 400, is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $94; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Dead & Company

Like the do-dah man, the Dead & Company just keep truckin’ on, returning for another go-round at the Sphere after their blockbuster, sold-out run at the venue last year blazed eyeballs and earholes alike in an audiovisual spectacle for the ages. They celebrate their 10th anniversary with a new 18-show residency that launches at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sphere. Tickets start at $145; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

March Madness viewing party

From Thursday through March 23, the Palms Pool will present a March Madness viewing experience with all of the college basketball action on giant LED screens, live betting, interactive games, DJs, and food and drink specials. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. Thursday and March 21 through the end of final game and from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 22 and 23. Admission is free. There are also VIP reservations at palms.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert’

So many fandoms collide in “Labyrinth” — David Bowie, Jim Henson’s puppets and a script by Monty Python’s Terry Jones — it’s shocking that it only became popular as a cult classic later in its life. “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will present the 1986 film on an HD screen as a live band plays the music. Experience it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $40.30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘An Evening With Will Smith’

It will be an odd mix of artist and venue when Will Smith takes fans on what’s being billed as “a live journey through his musical hits” at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. “An Evening With Will Smith” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $65.50; livenation.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Pi Day

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, chef-owner Giovanni Mauro of Old School Pizzeria hosts an Old School Social Hour at the Blue Diamond location, 8045 Blue Diamond Road, to celebrate National Pi Day. The event features a free glass of wine for each guest and conversation with the chef.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Markus Schulz

German trance DJ-producer Markus Schulz is known for his propulsive live performances that could test the stamina of a triathlete. Maybe bring an oxygen tank, then, when he performs a special open-to-close set at 10 p.m. Friday at Nine Twenty, 920 S. Commerce St. Tickets are $40; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Food Truck Night Market

From 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, LV Craft Shows presents its Food Truck Night Market at Tivoli Village with food trucks, cottage purveyors, children’s activities, DJ, food truck bingo and more. Free admission.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

King’s X

Beloved by critics and fellow musicians alike, progressive rockers King’s X have been long your favorite band’s favorite band, even though their album sales have never kept pace with their influence. See why they’re so acclaimed at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $35; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Artistic consultant Leonard Slatkin will lead the Las Vegas Philharmonic in a performance of Dimitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, op. 47. That will be preceded by Giuseppe Verdi’s Overture to “La forza del destino” and Mark Adamo’s Last Year: Concerto for Solo Violoncello. They’ll be joined by cellist Inbal Segev. Slatkin will give a pre-concert lecture in the concert hall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday ahead of the 7:30 p.m. performance. Tickets start at $33.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence