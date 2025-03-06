Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

SPORTS

Big League Weekend

Before the A’s head to Sacramento and their temporary home in a minor league stadium, they’ll come to Las Vegas for Big League Weekend and play in our minor league stadium. The A’s will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Tickets start at $39.75; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Tyler, the Creator

“I’m an artist,” Tyler, the Creator declares on “Who Dat Boy.” “You can give me some markers and I’ll draw you a closet.” That may seem like an odd boast in hip-hop terms, but Tyler, the Creator lives up to his words as one of the genre’s most eclectic, inimitable performers, by turns poetic and puerile and practically allergic to playing it safe. See him at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Resale tickets are available at axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

ART

Fizz & Fine Arts

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Liam’s Den & Bubble Bar in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian launches its Fizz & Fine Arts exhibition series with a party that honors International Women’s Day. The event features complimentary bubbles and light bites, works by women artists, a live painting demonstration and 20 percent of exhibit sales being donated to the local Busy Bee Art Foundation, which provides community art programs. The series encompasses works across a variety of media. Visit liamslasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

‘Garth Brooks/Plus One’

“The Dance” is coming to an end. The final shows of the “Garth Brooks/Plus One” residency are scheduled for this weekend. See it at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $173; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Meatball Day

National Meatball Day is Sunday. At Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, River Rock Pizza & Pasta is offering a Nona’s meatballs appetizer with pork and beef meatballs, marinara and a side of garlic bread for $10 and traditional spaghetti and meatballs featuring Nona’s meatballs for $16.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Conference tournaments

The Pac-12 is taking some time off, but there are still four conference tournaments that call Las Vegas home. The Mountain West Basketball Championships are returning to the Thomas & Mack Center, with the women’s tournament Sunday through Wednesday and the men’s tournament Wednesday through March 15. Tickets start at $25; ticketmaster.com. The West Coast Conference tournament runs through Tuesday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $32.25; ticketmaster.com. The Big West Basketball Championships are set for Wednesday through March 15 at Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets start at $19; axs.com. And the Western Athletic Conference Tournament is set for Wednesday through March 15 at Orleans Arena. All-session packages are $175; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Deftones

The Deftones always wore their nü metal badge like a scarlet letter, and understandably so: Favoring mood and atmosphere over machismo and anger, the band was always a welcome square peg in said scene. Perhaps this why they’ve had as much staying power as any band from those ranks. See them play their biggest Vegas headlining show yet at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $79.50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Lights FC season opener

The best season in Lights FC history ended last year in the United Soccer League’s Western Conference final. The team will look to expand on that as it takes on the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the season opener. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field. Tickets start at $18; seatgeek.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Forte & Friends

From 5 to 8 p.m. March 13, Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 100, in UnCommons, will present its Forte & Friends pop-up that celebrates Forte Tapas, which closed in March 2024 after 15 years. The à la carte menu features Forte favorites such as khachapuri Georgian cheese bread, Bulgarian shopska salad, stuffed peppers and beef stroganoff. The menu also features a caviar cart, Vesper cocktail shots and other cocktails, and Champagne. Reservations are encouraged; amarilv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Joe, Musiq Soulchild and Eric Benet

We can already hear the ladies sighing in anticipation of smooth-talking, velvet-voiced R&B favorites Joe, Musiq Soulchild and Eric Benet teaming up for a night of slow jams and accelerated heartbeats at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $80; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin