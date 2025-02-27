Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Mary J. Blige

“The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige pioneered an alternately tough and tenderhearted new sound beginning in the mid-’90s with her blend of street-smart steeliness intermingled with R&B romanticism. See her with Ne-Yo and Mario at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $100; axs.com.

Jason Braelin

SPORTS

MGM Rewards Slam

Some of the best the tennis world has to offer are headed to Michelob Ultra Arena as part of the MGM Rewards Slam. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will take on former No. 1 Naomi Osaka at 4 p.m. Saturday. Then starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Alexander Zverev (No. 2), Taylor Fritz (No. 4), Casper Ruud (No. 5) and Tommy Paul (No. 9) will compete in a modified tournament. Tickets start at $111; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

David Koechner

David Koechner may be best known for his roles as traveling catastrophe Todd Packer from “The Office” and Champ Kind from the “Anchorman” movies, but it’s stand-up comedy that’s bringing him to town. Koechner will perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wiseguys Comedy Club at Town Square. He’ll also host “‘The Office’ Trivia with Todd Packer,” during which he’ll share behind-the-scenes stories. Tickets are $30 for the stand-up, $35 for the trivia; wiseguyscomedy.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Mardi Gras specials

From Friday through Tuesday, The Front Yard at Ellis Island is celebrating Mardi Gras with a special menu featuring a Vegas muffaletta and The Front Yard po’boy, each $15, a Vegas Hurricane cocktail ($14) and a 50-ounce fishbowl cocktail ($30). Reservations: OpenTable.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Jerry Cantrell

“I don’t fight fair. There’s no rules,” Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell announces on the title track to his latest solo album “I Want Blood.” True to its handle, the record sees Cantrell in seek-and-destroy mode, heavy on the kind of grit-caked yet melodically refined hard rock that first distinguished AIC over three decades ago. See him at 7 p.m. Sunday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $65.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Rugby League Las Vegas

The National Rugby League’s Telstra Premiership will start its season with the Canberra Raiders facing the New Zealand Warriors and the Penrith Panthers against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks. That’s part of a four-match day that also will include the UK’s Super League with the Wigan Warriors playing the Warrington Wolves as well as a women’s international match between Australia’s Jillaroos and England’s Lionesses. See it all starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $29; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Aperitivo Hour

Bramàre, the modern Italian restaurant at 3900 Paradise Road, Suite H, just launched its Aperitivo Hour, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. daily in the bar and lounge. The menu features $9 small plates (salmon tartare, prosciutto with grissini, cheese and salumi, tomato bruschetta, potato chips with Gorgonzola and mortadella), as well as a rotating selection of $9 classic cocktails such as a Manhattan, a Vesper or an Aperol Spritz.

Johnathan L. Wright

PARTY

Todo Bien anniversary

From 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Todo Bien, 8533 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 110, in UnCommons, is celebrating its first anniversary with specialty cocktails made using Luna Azul Tequila, Elijah Craig Whiskey, Deep Eddy Vodka, Vago Mezcal and Bluecoat Gin. The evening also features a live DJ and a first look at Todo Bien’s new signature glass for purchase.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Dog City Chapter 2’/‘Vegas Traffic’

Two locally made films will have screenings this weekend. KC Christon will host the premiere of his crime drama “Dog City Chapter 2” at 6 p.m. Friday at Downtown Cinemas, 814 S. Third St. Admission is free. Joseph Charafi will show his child-trafficking drama “Vegas Traffic,” followed by a panel discussion, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at Notoriety at Neonopolis. Tickets are $10; notorietylive.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Dark Chapel

Vegas guitar wunderkind Dario Lorina has spent the past decade trading riffs with fellow six-string ace Zakk Wylde in Black Label Society. Now, Lorina is fronting his own band, the equally tough-nosed and hook-heavy Dark Chapel, who celebrate the release of their debut album, “Spirit in the Glass,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Count’s Vamp’d, 6750 W. Sahara Ave. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; vampdvegas.com.

Jason Bracelin