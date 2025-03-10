Shrek raves and bagpipes: A guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Las Vegas

From the Strip to Henderson, the valley will be brimming with green beer and shamrock-abetted shenanigans.

“It’s dumb — just come have fun.”

Words to live by.

The aforementioned motto doubles as the tagline for the Shrek St. Paddy’s Day Rave, which takes over Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade at 9 p.m. Friday.

Yes, there’s actually such a thing as an ogre-themed dance party where attendees are encouraged to dress as animated film characters.

No, we can’t think of a better way to kick off the holiday weekend … because one simply does not exist.

The Shrek St. Paddy’s Day Rave is just the start of the festivities, though.

Here’s where to have a killer St. Patrick’s Day in Vegas:

The big bash on the Strip

Think of it as the beginning of a marathon, bagpipes in place of starting gun, the imbibing of spirits in place of pesky, pesky cardiovascular exercise.

Fourteen hours of holiday revelry? That’s exactly what’s in store as Celtic Feis returns to New York-New York as the Strip’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day party.

It all gets going at 10 a.m. Saturday with a traditional bagpipe band leading a foot parade through the property from the main valet entrance all the way to the Brooklyn Bridge.

This is where the party really takes off, with Irish bands performing until midnight and festive photo-ops galore to commemorate the occasion and make all your friends green with envy on Instagram.

There will also be a pop-up bar serving festive cocktails and classic Irish eats at Nine Fine Irishmen pub.

An even bigger party downtown

OK, we get it. It’s officially called St. Patrick’s Day, but why confine the revelry to a mere 24 hours?

This is Vegas. We’re like the deep-fried Oreo of partying: We take something awesome and make it even more awesome-er.

To wit, the St. Paddy’s Day Bash at the Fremont Street Experience, which starts on Saturday and rages on through Monday, the way nature intended.

The festivities begin at noon Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, with performances from Irish-leaning acts such as Arcana Kings, Celtic Rockers, Finnegans Wake and Darby O’Gill and the Little People spread across three stages beneath a holiday-themed canopy of lights.

There will also be sets from Fremont Street favorites such as Zowie Bowie and Spandex Nation, who’ll air all the ’80s hair metal hits.

Wouldn’t it be great if they added a little seasonal flair to such Aqua Net-abetted standards as Warrant’s “Cherry Pie”?

All together now, “She’s my shepherd’s pie …”

Family-friendly fun

And now for a three-day bash that you can bring the kids to.

After drawing over 40,000 attendees last March, Henderson’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade returns to Water Street from Friday through Sunday in one of the city’s biggest annual events.

In addition to the parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and is expected to draw over 100 entries, there will be amusement rides and games and Celtic headliners each day, including Lúnasa, Solas and Téada.

On Sunday, the popular car show begins at 8 a.m. with awards at 3 p.m.

A long-standing tradition around these parts, the festival turns 57 this weekend.

Something a little more intimate

We get it, not everyone’s in the mood for crowds as big as their bar tabs during the holiday in question.

Hence, the St. Patrick Day’s celebration on Monday at the Composer’s Room (953 E. Sahara Ave.), a modern showroom with a classic Vegas vibe.

Singer-songwriter Jimmi Ellis will soundtrack the festivities with a free show heavy on the Irish-inspired tunes and sing-along pub anthems to get all those green beers in the air beginning at 7 p.m.

There will also be traditional Irish food and drink specials.

Next Shamrock Shot’s on you.

Shenanigans!

Close your eyes and think of the true essence of St. Patrick’s Day, the one thing that encapsulates the holiday most definitively.

What comes to mind?

Shamrocks? Shades of green? The enduring memory of its titular saint?

Wrong, wrong and wrong.

The correct answer: Beer pong, of course.

And that’s what’s on tap — in addition to $18 pitchers of green beer — during the Shenanigans festivities at the Ahern Hotel beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.

The free St. Paddy’s Day party features a doubles beer pong tournament ($20 per team) and, of course, plenty of Irish eats and cocktails.

The winning team earns a gift card, but really, everyone’s a winner when dyed brews are involved.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.