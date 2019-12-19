Handcrafted in Italy, AERIN's classic hairbrush features gold-tipped ivory bristles. aerin.com
Entertainment

Pretty, practical gifts for the beauty in your life

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 2:40 pm
 

One of the loveliest secrets about gift-giving is that you can never go wrong with a present designed to pamper or primp. Pretty and practical, these beauties will dazzle long after the holiday lights are put away.

Kiss and Tell

Glossy Posse, a limited-edition collectors’ set of five mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers Includes Fu$$y, a shimmering dusty pink, Pretty Please, a shimmering fuschia, Hot Chocolit, a shimmering rich brown, Confetti, a shimmering iridescent opal, and Cheeky, a shimmering bright red-orange. $42. Photo: Fenty Beauty

Glossy Posse, a limited-edition set of five mini Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers from Rihanna’s beauty collection Fenty, includes the bestselling Fu$$y, a shimmering dusty pink, and four new shades. $42, fentybeauty.com

Absolue-tely Fabulous

Lancome's Absolue gift set includes an Oil-in-Gel-Cleanser, Soft Cream, Eye Cream. $310, lancome.com. Photo: Lancome.

Upgrade anyone’s bedtime ritual with a skincare set that looks gorgeous just sitting on a bedstand or countertop. This golden assortment smells like roses (and so will you for selecting such an elegant gift). $310, lancome.com

Brush with greatness

Handcrafted in Italy, AERIN's classic hairbrush features gold-tipped ivory bristles. Made of acetate and galvanized with 24k gold. $85. aerin.com. Photo: aerin.com

Even Rapunzel would be jealous of this dazzling grooming essential. Made in Italy and galvanized with 24-karat gold, this classic brush pretty much guarantees a good hair day. $85. aerin.com

Bond, just Bond

Bond No.9 lipstick gift set. $800. bondno9.com. Photo: Bond. No. 9

One needn’t be a Secret Service agent to uncover the not-to-subtle sexiness of this set of nine silky lipsticks in golden tubes. $800, bondno9.com

Hollywood Glam

Filmstar Bronze & Glow in a Limited Edition palette with Swarovski Crystals, and a Mini Powder & Sculpt brush. Price: $75, CharlotteTilbury.com. Photo: CharlotteTilbury.com

Encrusted with Swarovski crystals, the Filmstar Bronze & Glow palette dazzles all on its own. $75, charlottetilbury.com

Face the Magic

Masque de Radiance Brightening Moisture Mask goes on pearlescent white but turns a shimmering shade of gold. It is infused with Vitamin C and the energy building block ATP. $175.reviveskincare.com Photo: ReVive

This hydrating face mask is pearlescent when applied, but turns gold once applied — instantly transforming the wearer into a statue-worthy goddess. One side of the applicator (magic wand?) is smooth, the other textured for boosting circulation and exfoliation, prolonging the benefits. $175, reviveskincare.com

