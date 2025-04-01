Deathmatches and diversity: WrestleMania week in Vegas will be wild

In addition to the many official WWE events, dozens of smaller promotions from around the world will be putting on matches, hoping to make an impact in front of wrestling fans in Las Vegas.

On the surface, WrestleMania 41 is bringing two nights of “sports entertainment” to the valley.

In reality, it’s the focal point of one of the wildest, most over-the-top, borderline ridiculous weeks Las Vegas may ever see as pro wrestling takes over venues ranging from Allegiant Stadium to a location described as “behind the Terrible’s gas station” at Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

From April 17 to 22, WWE will present six televised wrestling cards, a five-day fan festival, four nights of parties including the return of Gronk Beach, a hall of fame induction ceremony, a one-man show and a roast.

Some of the craziest action, though, probably will be found among the dozens of smaller promotions from around the world that are coming to Las Vegas, hoping to make an impact in front of wrestling fans.

Need proof?

You can catch a battle royal at Fremont Country Club before noon on a Thursday.

Rise: Underground Pro Wrestling, billed as “England’s Maddest Wrestling Show,” is coming all the way from its base in Leeds to put on a deathmatch show at The Dive Bar at noon on a Saturday.

Las Vegas-based PrideStyle Pro Wrestling is hosting a three-day festival of inclusive wrestling.

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10, Game Changer Wrestling’s latest showcase for LGBTQ wrestlers, is one of the 11 events the promotion is putting on over three days in The Pearl at the Palms. (For casual fans, don’t worry. You won’t need to be familiar with Effy’s Big Gay Brunches 1-9 to be entertained.)

With an 11 p.m. start time on April 19, another GCW event, Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Cluster(expletive) Forever 2025, is quite literally going to bleed over into Easter Sunday.

ASÉ, a Black-owned promotion out of Charlotte, North Carolina, is including a match for its Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship.

ComptonMania is presenting something called the Ghetto Gauntlet as part of a six-hour free show at Downtown Container Park.

Demand Lucha, a promotion out of Toronto that bills itself as offering its country’s “only 100-percent authentic lucha libre,” is putting on a show — meaning a Canadian company will be bringing Mexican wrestling to America.

Other international promotions coming to town include Dusk Pro and WrestleCore (Vancouver); Progress Wrestling (London); Banger Zone Wrestling (Lille, France); Marvelous Pro Wrestling (Chiba, Japan); and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, DDT Pro-Wrestling and Stardom (Tokyo).

Here’s a look at some of what to expect:

WWE events

WrestleMania 41 is set for 4 p.m. April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium. Single-day tickets start at $160 at ticketmaster.com.

The WWE World fan experience will feature exclusive merchandise, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets, exhibits and memorabilia. It’s scheduled for April 17 to 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall (from $55; wweworld.com/wrestlemania-41).

WWE’s flagship shows will air live from T-Mobile Arena, with “Smackdown” at 4:30 p.m. April 18 (from $55; tix.axs.com) and “Raw” at 4:30 p.m. April 21 (from $142; tix.axs.com).

The company’s NXT brand is putting on its annual “Stand & Deliver” event at 9:30 a.m. April 19 at T-Mobile Arena (from $38; tix.axs.com) and presenting its weekly TV show at 4:30 p.m. April 22 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas (from $40; ticketmaster.com).

Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater will be the home of three other marquee events. The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is set for 9:30 p.m. April 18 (from $100; ticketmaster.com). The Undertaker’s “1 deadMAN Show,” in which the WWE legend shares stories from his career, is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. April 19 (from $40; ticketmaster.com). And “The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe and Friends” will take place at 9:30 p.m. April 20 (from $100; ticketmaster.com).

Fontainebleau also is hosting four nights of “WrestleMania After Dark” parties featuring WWE appearances and live music at LIV and LIV Beach starting at 10:30 p.m. April 17 to 20 (from $49.99; wrestlemaniaafterdark.com). The April 20 event marks the return of Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach.

TNA Wrestling

Say his name and Joe Hendry will appear as part of TNA Wrestling Presents Unbreakable. The show is set for 6 p.m. April 17 at Cox Pavilion. Tickets start at $52; unlvtickets.com.

WrestleCon

More than 250 current and former wrestling stars will be available for photos and autographs at WrestleCon, April 17 to 20 at the Westgate. Admission is $21 on April 17 and 19, $41 on April 18 and free on April 20; wrestlecon.com/lasvegas.

Palms Slam Fest

Game Changer Wrestling — The Collective is presenting 11 shows in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com:

• Defy Wrestling (11 a.m. April 17; from $35).

• WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow (3 p.m. April 17; from $38).

• Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 13 (8 p.m. April 17; from $38).

• Progress Wrestling (11:59 p.m. April 17; from $35).

• Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling (11 a.m. April 18; from $40).

• DDT Pro-Wrestling (3 p.m. April 18; from $40).

• Joey Janella’s Spring Break 9 (7 p.m. April 18; from $40).

• Heels Have Eyes (11:59 p.m. April 18; from $65).

• Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10 (11 a.m. April 19; from $34).

• TJPW vs DDT vs GCW (2 p.m. April 19; from $35).

• Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Cluster(expletive) Forever 2025 (11 p.m. April 19; from $35).

The Palms also is hosting poolside WrestleMania viewing parties both days. Ric Flair is scheduled to appear April 19. Admission is free; palms.com/experiences/slam-fest.

Full Tilt 3

Las Vegas-based Future Stars of Wrestling is hosting 11 visiting promotions at the FSW Arena, 6035 Harrison Drive. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com unless otherwise noted:

• Colorado Wrestling Collection: CWC vs. The World (7 p.m. April 16; from $25).

• ASÉ Wrestling: Vegas (11 a.m. April 17; from $35).

• Phase 1 Pro: Dante’s House of Fire (2 p.m. April 17; $25 at holdmyticket.com).

• Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling: The Score (4:30 p.m. April 17; from $20).

• Demand Lucha x Destiny World Wrestling: One Night in Vegas (8 p.m. April 17; from CA$26.99).

• Fighting Evolution Wrestling: Sin City Burn (11 p.m. April 17; from $25).

• Ed in San Antonio Productions: PoderMania (11 a.m. April 18; from $20).

• Texas Wrestling Cartel: Mob Ties (1:30 p.m. April 18; from $30 at ticketleap.com).

• Devotion Championship Wrestling: High Stakes in the High Desert (4:30 p.m. April 18; from $25).

• FSW Presents the ID Championship Tournament (8:30 p.m. April 18; from $32).

• UPW Pro Wrestling: Vegas Vacation (11 p.m. April 18; $25; upwuprising.com).

• Future Legends Women’s Tournament (noon April 20; from $25).

Shooting Star Fest

The local PrideStyle Pro Wrestling is hosting a three-day festival of inclusive wrestling at Swan Dive, 1301. S. Main St. Shows include:

• New Tradition Lucha Libre: Viva Las Reinas at 6 p.m. April 16 (from $25; tickeri.com).

• Oasis Pro: Ninth Islvnd at 11 a.m. April 17 (from $20; oasisprowrestling.com).

• Dusk: Field of Hopes and Dreams at 3 p.m. April 17 (from $20; tickettailor.com).

• Banger Zone Wrestling: Viva Las Vegas at 10 p.m. April 17 (from $15; tickets.pridestylepro.com).

• WrestleCore: Fear & WrestleCore in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. April 18 ($20; ticketleap.events).

• PrideStyle 35: Out of This World at 7 p.m. April 18 (from $25; tickets.pridestylepro.com).

• New Texas Pro Wrestling: Texas Hold ’Em at 10 p.m. April 18 (from $25; newtexaspro.com).

Las Vegas Mania

Meet Las Vegas, 233 S. Fourth St., will be the site of seven shows crammed into two days. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com:

• Kirk White’s Big Time Wrestling: What Happens at Big Time, Stays at Big Time (noon April 17; from $30).

• West Coast Pro Wrestling: Vegas Vacation (3 p.m. April 17; from $30).

• Prestige Wrestling: Nothing To Lose (7 p.m. April 17; from $35).

• Marvelous Pro Wrestling: Live (11 p.m. April 17; from $30).

• Stardom American Dream 2025 in the Neon City (noon April 18; from $60).

• Deadlock Pro-Wrestling: Title Fight in Vegas (4 p.m. April 18; from $35).

• Dragongate x Pro Wrestling Revolution: The Gate of Revolution (8 p.m. April 18; from $30).

The Dive Bar

Five hard-core and deathmatch cards are set for The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway:

• World’s Greatest Wrestling: Living Dangerously at 5 p.m. April 17 ($10; eventbrite.com).

• Marks R Us Presents: Cenobite at 8 p.m. April 17 ($30; marksrus.bigcartel.com).

• Ruthless Pro Wrestling: Miasma 2 at 4 p.m. April 18 ($30; ruthlesspro.ticketleap.com).

• Rise: Underground Pro Wrestling’s Rise or Die at noon April 19 (25 British pounds; riseengland.bigcartel.com).

• New Fear City Presents: MurderMania at 8 p.m. April 19 ($25; c6live.com).

CircaMania

Circa will host tapings of the podcasts “The Master’s Class” by Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry and Bully Ray (4 p.m. April 17, Legacy Club) and “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” (8 p.m. April 17, Galaxy Ballroom).

Both nights of WrestleMania will be shown at Circa Swim.

Downtown

The Nerd at Neonopolis is hosting Luchamania 2 at 10 p.m. April 17 (from $35; luchamaster.com/tickets) and Martinez Entertainment’s lucha libre talents at 6 p.m. April 18 (from $40; eventbrite.com) as well as free shows by the local Pinche Loco Pro at 11:59 p.m. Friday and Juggalo Championship Wrestling, founded by Insane Clown Posse, at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The local GrapHouse promotion will present For Vegas, By Vegas at 10 p.m. April 18 at Fergusons Downtown,1028 E. Fremont St. ($25; graphouse.net).

Fans can take photos in front of a custom WWE championship belt measuring 14 feet wide by 5 feet high through April 22 between First and Main Streets. Living Colour will perform CM Punk’s theme song, “Cult of Personality,” and other hits at 9 p.m. April 18 on the First Street Stage.

KnokX Pro out of Van Nuys, California, is taking over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for six shows. Daytime shows are $20, nighttime shows are $30 at knokxpro.com:

• Wrestling Lucha Party at 1 p.m. April 16

• F’N Warriors Wrestling and LGBTQ+ Showcase at 9 p.m. April 16

• Anime Wrestle-Verse at 1 p.m. April 17

• HardKnokX Pro at 9 p.m. April 17

• Lucha Libre Powerbomb at 1 p.m. April 18

• Wild Samoan Cup Turmoil at 9 p.m. April 18

Other highlights

The Las Vegas-based Versus Pro will host a free show featuring World’s Greatest Wrestling, ComptonMania and Primos Premier Pro Wrestling at noon April 18 at Downtown Container Park.

Silverton is celebrating Japanese women’s pro wrestling with a doubleheader in the Veil Pavilion. Stardom: American Dream 2025 in Sin City will hit the ring at noon April 17, followed by Spark Joshi — Lady Luck at 5 p.m. April 17. Tickets to each event start at $40; silvertoncasino.com.

The House Always Wins, presented by Pandemonium: Pro Wrestling, is set for 11 a.m. April 17 at Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. (from $45; dice.fm).

Circle 6 is putting on Mayhem at the Museum at noon April 17 in the parking lot of the Punk Rock Museum, 1422 Western Ave. (from $35; c6live.com).

And that event behind the Terrible’s? It’s described as “FTW Presents FTW Mania,” a WrestleMania watch party followed by indie wrestling at 1559 N. Decatur Blvd. Tickets are $15; eventbrite.com.