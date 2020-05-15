Dam Short Film Festival hosts poster contest

Deadline for submissions is June 1; the Boulder City annual event’s 2021 run will be Feb. 11-15.

Here’s a way to flex your creative muscles during quarantine. The Dam Short Film Festival is hosting a contest for artists to submit a poster design for the February event.

Every submitter will receive two general admission tickets to the 2021 festival and top prizes include swag, VIP passes and $500 cash.

The annual film festival attracts thousands of visitors to Boulder City each February for five days of video screenings made by local filmmakers.

The winning poster design will be featured on promotional materials such as tickets, passes, T-shirts, pins, magnets, stickers, hats, web banners and printed advertisements.

Poster designs must fit a 12-by-18-inch vertical format and include the Hoover Dam, Boulder City and/or Southern Nevada landscape. The design must be family friendly.

Text must include: 17th Annual; Dam Short Film Festival; February 11-15, 2021; Boulder Theatre; Boulder City, NV; damshortfilm.org

Designs are due June 1 and can be submitted by email to admin@damshortfilm.org.

More information can be found at damshortfilm.org/2021-festival.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.