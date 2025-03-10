Circus Circus’ Adventuredome offers discount for Nevada locals Saturday

Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip will offer 50 percent off wristbands for the Adventuredome on Saturday for local residents.

“Kicking off Spring Break,” Circus Circus said in a news release that Nevada locals can receive 50 percent off admittance to the Adventuredome on Saturday, March 15.

Nevada locals must present ID at the time of purchase, the release noted.

“The Adventuredome offers fun-provoking games and rides for all ages, including the Canyon Blaster, El Loco rollercoasters, NebulaZ, Sand Pirate, Inverter, Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts, a rock-climbing wall, arcade, carnival-style games, virtual reality games, and an 18-hole miniature golf course, among many, many more,” Circus Circus says.

For more information, visit www.circuscircus.com.

In addition to the Adventuredome, families looking for Spring Break activities can also opt for the Springs Preserve, which will be open extended hours during the week.

According to the Springs Preserve, the attraction, which is normally closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will be open and offering kid-friendly activities the entire week of March 15-23.

During Spring Break Safari week, activities for kids will be offered daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

“The Springs Preserve offers a variety of family-friendly attractions and activities. Indoor and outdoor experiences include museums, a botanical garden, hiking trails, and a train ride.” the venue says.

General admission for Nevada residents with ID is $9.95 for adults and $4.95 for children ages 3 to 17. Admission for non-Nevada residents is $18.95 for adults and $10.95 for children ages 3 to 17. Children 2 and under are free.

Visit springspreserve.org for more information.