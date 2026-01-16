Revealed: Where NYC hot spot will open on the Las Vegas Strip

The restaurant, where Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter recently had dinner, features a martini cart and twists on American classics.

When word emerged in December that The Corner Store, the Manhattan hot boîte mingling SoHo cool, a seam of celebrity and an updo of American standards, was coming to a property on the Las Vegas Strip, the guessing game began.

The restaurant had not revealed which property, so where would it land? Where would its martini cart minister to the parched? Where would lobster rolls with topknots of caviar touch down?

Vegas, we have an answer. The Corner Store will be setting up shop by late 2026 at Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, in a little ol’ bodega called The Cosmopolitan. MGM Resorts International announced the debut on Thursday. The project comes courtesy of Eugene Remm, Tilman Fertitta and Catch Hospitality Group, which opened Catch at Aria, also an MGM property, in 2018.

“Expanding our partnership with MGM Resorts to bring The Corner Store to Las Vegas was a natural next step,” Remm, a partner in Catch Hospitality, said in the announcement.

“We’re thrilled to open our second concept in such an iconic setting, which reinforces our belief in the power and potential of The Corner Store brand. The Cosmopolitan embodies the same energy, edge and style that defines what makes our brand successful.”

A twist on familiar favorites

The Corner Store launched in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City in September 2024, quickly onboarding buzz for its stylish spin on American classics: not just creative martinis and luxe on luxe lobster rolls, but also five-cheese pizza rolls (à la Tostino’s), wagyu French dip and top-notch steaks. All that will be coming to Vegas (with more details shared soon).

Since its debut, reservations to the New York restaurant have been among the most coveted in the country, even more so after Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter had a pop powwow (aka dinner) there in early November.

The Corner Store replaces Blue Ribbon American Grill & Oyster Bar, which is closing Feb. 16 after more than 15 years at The Cosmopolitan.

News of The Corner Store follows a 2025 that saw several high-profile food and drink developments for MGM Resorts in Vegas, including the opening of Carbone Riviera overlooking the Bellagio lagoon, the arrival at Aria of Gymkhana from London bearing two Michelin stars, and the reopening of Morimoto in the MGM Grand after a menu and design refresh.

