Hot New York restaurant coming to Las Vegas Strip

The restaurant debuted in New York’s SoHo in September 2024, and has had quite the buzz already.

The Corner Store is coming to Las Vegas, according to Andy Wang via the Observer newsletter.

The restaurant debuted in New York’s SoHo in September 2024, and has had quite the buzz already.

Catch Hospitality Group, Eugene Remm and Tilman Fertitta have signed a deal for the Las Vegas location that is planned to open in 2026 on the Strip, Observer stated.

⁠More details to come…

—

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.