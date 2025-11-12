Globally famous Indian restaurant reveals menu details ahead of Strip opening

The menu, grouped into four styles of dishes, ranges across India, with a surprising dish served only in Vegas.

Gymkhana, one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the year in Las Vegas — not least because it brings a London pedigree, two Michelin stars and globally celebrated Indian food to the Strip (a first) — has shared, in a Wednesday announcement, details of its food and beverage program never publicly revealed before.

“Gymkhana’s arrival to the states has been a long-held dream for our family, and Las Vegas is the perfect city to share its bold, vibrant flavors with a new audience,” Karam Sethi, co-founder and food and creative director of JKS Restaurants, owner of Gymkhana, said in the announcement.

A first for the menu

Chef Srikant Kumar will helm the kitchen when Gymkhana opens Dec. 3 in the former Julian Serrano Tapas space at Aria. The chef’s provenance includes roles at the legendary Oberoi resort in New Delhi, at Amal restaurant in the Armani Hotel Dubai, and at the Michelin-recognized Karma Modern Indian in Washington, D.C.

At Gymkhana, Kumar’s offerings range across India and are divided into appetizers, vegetarian sabzis, kebabs and tikkas, and curries and biryanis.

Keema naan stuffed with a mince of spiced wagyu, then backed by gusty cucumber cumin raita, and beef short ribs stir-fried with south Indian spices and coconut, then served with flaky paratha flatbread, arguably are the most distinctive dishes on the menu.

Why? The items mark a first for Gymkhana — dishes made with beef. While beef is not unheard of at Indian restaurants, these items are still noteworthy as many Hindus abstain from eating beef because of their religious beliefs.

The naan and the short ribs join rich aromatic Goan lobster curry, from coastal Goa state (a former Portuguese colony) in western India, to make up the trio of dishes at Gymkhana that are exclusive to Vegas. Other menu highlights: tandoori masala lamb chops, chicken butter masala and venison biryani, plus tasting menus (including a vegetarian option) and large-format meals.

Cocktails with history

Gymkhana takes its name from the term for elite private social clubs in India where members gather to eat, drink and play sports. The beverage program draws inspiration from the cocktail traditions of these clubs.

A Pina Col-Lassi, a clear piña colada, tips its hat to the the famous coconut lassis of south India, but in a lighter style. A Delhi Dalgona, a Vegas-only pour that nods to the coffee carts of Delhi, spins the espresso martini with vodka and creamy coconut topped by whipped espresso foam.

Smokey pineapple and top-shelf reposado tequila consort for a Maharaja Margarita. A Patiala Peg old-fashioned name-checks Patiala, a former Punjabi kingdom in northwest India. A peg of whisky, measured from the top of the index figure to the bottom of the little finger when held parallel to the glass, was associated with Patiala.

The Pegu Club 1880 mingles British gin, Gymkhana’s house grapefruit, lime cordial and tropical hops to reimagine the Pegu Club Cocktail, created for a British gentlemen’s club in 1880s Rangoon, Burma (now Yangon, Myanmar).

The new restaurant is located off the Aria lobby, adjacent to Catch, with seating at the bar, in the lounge and in the main dining room. For details and booking, visit aria.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.