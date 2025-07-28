Area15 offers $15 ticket deal ahead of new attraction’s debut

As it gets ready for the opening of Universal Horror Unleashed, Area15 is celebrating 15 million visitors with a $15 ticket deal through mid-August.

If 15 is your lucky number, here’s your sign. If it’s not, it’s about to be. Area15 is celebrating 15 million visitors with a $15 ticket deal through mid-August.

The off-Strip warehouse has a lot to celebrate. Area15 has become a premier destination for experiences, art and venues since it opened in fall 2020. With Meow Wolf’s OmegaMart as its main attraction, the space hosts retail and entertainment options throughout the week for all ages.

To commemorate the visitor milestone, the attraction will be offering Level 1 Experience Passes for $15 with the code “fifteen” at checkout on their website. The offer is good through Aug. 13 and includes access to nine experiences, as well as free parking for Nevada residents with valid plates.

That’s because on Aug. 14, Zone 2 — The Terminals debuts.

Coinciding with the opening of Universal Horror Unleashed, the property will be unveiling new sculptures and murals. Area15 will also feature the installation of a Boeing 747, transformed into a multi-use nightlife venue, alongside Dolls Kill’s flagship store, The Escape Game, Interstellar Arc, iFly Indoor Skydiving, and the largest Museum of Ice Cream.

Expanded food and beverage options include Chilango’s Tacos, Saint Honoré Doughnuts & Beignets, Nacho Daddy “and more,” Area15 representatives said in a media release Monday. They’ll also debut a new Midway Bar and Carousel Bar, a games plaza, a new food truck and two new retail kiosks.

