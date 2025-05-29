Area15’s Universal Horror Unleashed reveals new details

New attractions will include the “Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer” haunted house and the Prop Graveyard.

Cue the dismembered mannequins: We’ve got the details on three new attractions at the Universal Horror Unleashed experience coming to Area15.

First up is “Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer” haunted house, a labyrinth of demonic possession that spans an earthquake-ravaged market and some spooky woods (really, are there any other kind?) where the best friend protagonists in the 2023 film, Katherine and Angela, mysteriously vanish, only to be found days later, memories wiped.

From there, things get gnarlier still as their transformations unfold room by room, culminating in an exorcism and a whole lot of supernatural mayhem.

Next, there’s the Prop Graveyard, one of four-themed immersive areas, chock-full of creepy dolls, the aforementioned, missing-limbed mannequins and other haunted objects from abandoned film sets.

Naturally, all those scares tend work up a good thirst, which brings us to the Premiere House, a tapas bar with craft cocktails set among movie props and décor culled from some of Universal’s most recent Blumhouse horror films.

“Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer” follows the previous announcement of the “Scarecrow: The Reaping” experience, also a part of Universal Horror Unleashed.

Universal Horror Unleashed is scheduled to debut Aug. 14.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.