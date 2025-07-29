Simulated space travel nears reality in Las Vegas

“Interstellar Arc,” coming to Area15, is described as “a transcendent voyage through wonder, emotion and the cosmos.”

It’s described as a full-body cinematic adventure simulating space travel, and it’s close enough to reality for tickets to be on sale.

“Interstellar Arc,” the upcoming immersive experience at Area15, blasts off from a 24th-century Las Vegas spaceport. Guests will find themselves in the center of a story that draws from actual space travel.

Felix & Paul Studios, which won an Emmy for “Space Explorers: The ISS Experience,” billed as the largest production ever filmed in space, are behind the attraction and its custom-built venue.

“You’re not passively watching the story of space travel. You’re actively experiencing it with all of your senses,” co-founder and chief creative officer Félix Lajeunesse said in a statement.

A press release calls the attraction “a transcendent voyage through wonder, emotion and the cosmos.”

An opening date hasn’t been revealed, but the first day you can purchase tickets for is Oct. 15.

For more information, see interstellararc.com.