Put a rink on it: A guide to holiday ice skating around Las Vegas

Ice skating has glided its way into holiday tradition in a city known for its unique spin on fun and flair.

Rock Rink has reopened in Downtown Summerlin. Its holiday season is scheduled to last through mid-January, so it’s a spot where you can brighten your holiday spirit, take a break from shopping and get better at ice skating with repeated visits.

The same can be said about a holiday visit to one of Southern Nevada’s indoor rinks during their public skate times: Las Vegas Ice Center, America First Center in Henderson (the Silver Knights’ practice rink) and City National Arena (the Golden Knights’ practice rink).

Beginner ice skaters are welcome at all venues, with limited equipment available for assistance. Don’t forget your gloves, beanies and warm clothing, as you will be skating on ice that adds chill to day and night temperatures.

Here are some key details for navigating Southern Nevada’s holiday ice skating options:

Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan

Dates: Nov. 28-Jan. 12

Costs: Skating access and skates, $30. Discounted days for Nevada residents, military and first responders with valid ID, Mondays through Thursdays, $20. Parking fees may apply.

Reservations: mgmresorts.com

Extras: Admission is free to visit the Cosmo’s winter wonderland and enjoy views of the ice skating rink and the Strip. Holiday films shown at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Oasis Ice Rink at Fontainebleau

Dates: Nov. 27-Jan. 5

Costs: Access to Oasis Ice Rink Village, starting at $25. Additional fee for skating access and rentals, $35. Discounted skating days for Nevada residents, military and first responders with valid ID, Mondays through Thursdays, $30. Four hours of self-parking is complimentary for locals through Dec. 26.

More information: fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Extras: Winter wonderlanders can pay to reserve private AlpenGlobes, described as intimate, igloolike settings. Holiday films shown during many weekday dates.

Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark

Dates: Sunday-Dec. 29

Costs: Starting at $25 for admission; $16 add-on for skating after selecting date of visit on website

Reservations: enchantchristmas.com

Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin

Dates: Through Jan. 20

Costs: $18 covers skate rental and rink time

More information: summerlin.com/downtown-summerlin

Las Vegas Ice Center

9295 W. Flamingo Road, Unit 130

Dates: Public skate sessions scheduled in late November through mid-December

Costs: $15 covers skate rental and rink time

Reservations: lasvegasice.com

America First Center

222 S. Water St., Henderson

Dates: Check “open skate” availability on website

Costs: $13 covers skate rental and rink time

Reservations: americafirstcenter.com

City National Arena

1550 Pavilion Center Drive

Dates: Check “open skate” availability on website

Costs: $13 covers skate rental and rink time

Reservations: citynationalarena.com ◆