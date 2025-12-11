Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Here are Neon’s top picks of what to do the week of Friday, Dec. 12, through Thursday, Dec. 18:

NBA Cup

One thing’s for certain as the NBA Cup returns to Vegas: They’re won’t be a repeat champ this year, as the 2024 winners, the Milwaukee Bucks, have already been eliminated from contention. So, who’s it going to be as the league’s newish in-season tournament adds a little sizzle to the December schedule? Be there and find out when the semifinals tip off at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday, with the finals following at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $67; axs.com.

‘George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker’

Head back to the Art Deco spirit of the 1930s with Nevada Ballet Theatre’s new production of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.” This version features more than 140 roles danced by its professional company artists and 86 students from the School of Nevada Ballet Theatre. The four performances this weekend will be accompanied by the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Experience it at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through Dec. 28, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $41.35; thesmithcenter.com.

Mint Field

Mexico City’s Mint Field cast a spell with mesmeric dream pop that entrances like a hypnotist’s swinging pocket watch. Sung in Spanish, frontwoman Estrella del Sol’s beatific, lilting vocals feel both haunting and heartfelt, delivered amid assertive bass lines and an electronic murmur that lends the band’s catalog a trip-hop undertow. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; swandivelv.com.

Candy Cane House

The Candy Cane House, benefiting HopeLink of Southern Nevada, completes its holiday run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Dec. 19 through 21. Owners Joey Cardona and Victor Cardenas invite the public to tour their home, 366 S. Milan St., Henderson, featuring sparkling lights, dozens of themed Christmas trees, photo-worthy moments, and complimentary hot cocoa and treats. Admission is free; visitors are encouraged to make donations of hygiene products, food or money to HopeLink, which assists locals in need. No pets or strollers. Visit link2hope.org/events.

Winona Fighter

“Don’t try and say I didn’t warn ya,” Winona Fighter frontwoman Coco Kinnon sings at the outset of “You Look Like a Drunk Phoebe Bridgers,” an early highlight/tone-setter from the Nashville pop punk trio’s debut, “My Apologies to the Chef.” Overflowing with hooks and anxiety alike, the album is a punchy, promising start for this bunch that splits the difference between the sardonic and the sentimental. See them opening for Waterparks and Foxy Shaazam at 6 p.m. Monday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $53; ticketmaster.com.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady has been something of a Las Vegas regular since coming here in 1994 to hone his craft at the late, great MGM Grand Adventures theme park. Now, fresh off a run in Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge,” he’s bringing his stand-up act to town. See him at 8 p.m. Friday in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian. Tickets start at $62.19; ticketmaster.com.

Get rooted

On Sunday morning, take an hour to learn the basics on choosing and caring for drought-tolerant plants. No one said your garden, patio or desk plants had to be boring. If you’re not gifted with a green thumb, you’ll leave with one … or at least, you’ll be able to keep a cactus alive. Free, but registration is required: springspreserve.org/events.

Sobel Brothers Pastrami pop-up

From 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, SoulBelly BBQ is transforming itself into Sobel Brothers Pastrami to celebrate the start of Hanukkah, which runs from sundown Sunday to sundown Dec. 22. Chef Bruce Kalman, owner of SoulBelly, and chef Adam Sobel are collaborating on the pop-up at the downtown restaurant, 1327 S. Main St. The menu features house-smoked pastrami, latkes, stuffed knishes, pastrami and Reuben sandwiches, brisket, large-format items from the smoker, egg creams and soda floats. Executive chef Keris Kuwana of Baker’s Blueprint is supplying Hanukkah sweets.

La Spinetta dinner

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is presenting a five-course (plus passed hors d’oevures) nebbiolo and white truffle dinner featuring pours from La Spinetta, the highly regarded Italian house known for making exceptional wines from Tuscany and Piedmont, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Among the pairings: agnolotti del plin pork and veal ravioli with Bordini Barbaresco and a veal chop with Campe Barolo. It costs $350, plus tax and gratuity; 702-364-5300.

‘Muppet Christmas Carol’

It’s no “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” — few things are — but there’s no shame in being the second-best Muppet-related holiday musical extravaganza. Gonzo, as Charles Dickens, and Rizzo the Rat tell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) and his eventual redemption in “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” See it at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, with additional showings at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20, at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $15; thebeverlytheater.com.