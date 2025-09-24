Swifties invited to ‘Life of a Showgirl’ listening party at Las Vegas resort

Swifties: Get ready. The Westgate Las Vegas is “rolling out the rhinestone carpet” for a Taylor Swift party.

At the Cabaret at the Westgate, the property will host an immersive experience for her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The event — free for all ages — will feature a first full listen of the album, themed cocktails, showgirl decor, Instagram photo opportunities, a fan costume contest with prizes and a second album playback for fans to catch any Easter eggs.

The curtains rise at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 2. Fans are encouraged to RSVP for their spot, as seating is limited.

Showgirls are synonymous with Las Vegas, of course.

The city of Las Vegas’ official IG account even weighed in with a video of Swift in front of the showgirls sign leading to the Arts District. “The Life of a Showgirl. Wait, is this play about us?” That’s a line pulled from the catchphrase in HBO’s “Euphoria,” Kats! wrote when the album dropped.

Next up, Swift at Sphere? We’ll keep our eyes out.