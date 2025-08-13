Swift response from Las Vegas for superstar’s new album

Taylor Swift has invoked the showgirl in her 12th studio album, and the city’s showgirls are mobilizing.

A proven way to get the attention of a showgirl is to use “showgirl” in a title.

Taylor Swift has titled her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl.” Swift announced the news at 12:12 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday (Aug. 12). The instant-classic moment unfolded during a clip from an upcoming episode of “New Heights,” hosted by her beau, Travis Kelce; and his brother, Jason. The timing was a sly tie-in to Swift’s 12th studio album.

Swift said the name aloud, while pulling an album from a mint-green case with an orange “T.S.” on the side. Jason Kelce called out, “Aaaaaaaagh!” followed by Travis’s “TS twelve!” Jason, at least, appeared genuinely surprised.

Travis and Taylor were shown next to each other, with Jason connected remotely. Behind the couple was a jar of friendship bracelets and a logo on an orange square showing “T.S.”

There is a lot to impart as “The Life of a Showgirl” moves forward. On the podcast, the album cover was blurred-out and indistinguishable (similar to the Chiefs’ offense in the Super Bowl). But we do know the themes of “Life” and “Showgirl” are in play. Vegas showgirls were fast to respond to the new name.

Showgirl Jade Simone, Piff the Magic Dragon’s on-stage and life partner, posted on Instagram: “BIG NEWS: So happy to finally confirm that I was @taylorswift’s latest muse for #TS12! Honored to collaborate on this project and get ready for orange feathers and sparkles.”

But seriously, Simone says, “My crazy team is already reaching out in case she comes to Vegas.”

Former “Jubilee” and “Crazy Girls” cast members Sarah Sutter and Dani Elizabeth exhibited skepticism at Swift’s showgirl credentials.

“What does she know about being a showgirl? Give me the deets,” said Sutter, on the production team for Chippendales at Linq Hotel and Dita Von Teese at Voltaire.

Given that I have no such deets, Sutter said, “Just because you put feathers on your head and wear something that sparkles doesn’t make you a showgirl.”

Elizabeth, out on Virgin Voyages with her magician hubby (and noted showgirl expert) Murray Sawchuck, reminded that traditional showgirls wear costumes that weigh up to 20 pounds. “I’d love to see her walking down a flight of 40 stairs, wearing a 10-pound hat and 4-inch heels.”

The City of Las Vegas’s official IG account weighed in with a video of Swift in front of the showgirls’ sign leading to the Arts District. “The Life Of A Showgirl. Wait, is this play about us?” That’s a line pulled from the catch phrase in HBO’s “Euphoria,” which I’ll start using now.

“Fantasy” at Luxor jumped in with a clip form the 2013 Billboard Music Awards telecast at MGM Grand Garden. The topless revue “couldn’t be more excited” for whatever Swift has planned.

Becs O’Hara has performed in “Jubilee,” “Zombie Burlesque,” “Vegas! The Show” and with Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds at Pearl at the Palms. She currently produces shows, and said of Swift’s new album, “I mean, if she wants to put her money where her mouth is, I’m game. Maybe I need to propose an idea to her.”

None of this is to suggest the album is autobiographical. The concept might be related to a fictional character. We’ll find out when she dishes more on “New Heights,” streaming 4 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday. And in Swift’s defense, she does command a stage for three-plus hours for 100,000 fans. But she has not performed a full show in full showgirl attire, at least that we know of.

Diane Palm, an original “Jubilee” cast member and that show’s final stage manager, is forever a defender of the showgirl image and legacy. Learning of “The Life of a Showgirl,” Palm said only, “We are iconic, that’s for sure.”

On a related topic …

A casting notice for “Showgirls: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” has gone up on the socials. This is a Majestic Repertory Theatre Company effort, and as such we enthusiastically endorse.

“Showgirls” is a brainstorm of the crew that parked it with “Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody.” Theater founder Troy Heard and James E. Edwards are the co-writers, Heard is the director, Sarah Lowe the choreographer.

As the creative team notes, the project is set up as “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma’ meets Russ Meyer’s ‘Beyond the Valley of the Dolls’ when the epic ‘90s film flop becomes an epic song-and-dance spectacular with a rocking original score.”

It’s an on-purpose parody of an unintended parody, in essence.

Deadline for submissions of casting materials (head shot, resume, links to vocal and dance reels). Callbacks by invitation only, rehearsals in November, premiere in January. Go to @majesticreptheatre for the intel.

Cool Hang Alert

We’re honoring the late Las Vegas singer and scenester Jerry Jones from 5 to 8 p.m Friday at The Copa at Bootlegger Bistro, a show filled with music and also light bites, with Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Kenny Davidsen, Al Bernstein, Dangerous Curves, Dennis Blair, Rob Hyatt, 5th Avenue, Stephanie Calvert, Naomi Mauro, Anne Martinez, Judy Lombino, Joe DiNunzio and (yes) yours truly among those taking the stage.

The party careens to Davidsen’s “Bow Tie Cabaret” show at the Piazza at Tuscany, running from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with even more singers and songs and happiness. Davidsen never disappoints and this is a fine way to cap this effort. No cover for any of it. Get there.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.