Strip headliner hits 10 years, and high jinks ensue

Piff the Magic Dragon, Mat Franco and Penn Jillette convened for some old-Vegas shtick Sunday at the Flamingo.

It’s like the start of Vaudevillian joke: Three magicians, a showgirl and a Chippendale walk into a showroom …

Piff the Magic Dragon celebrated his 10th anniversary as a Strip headliner with a backstage bit Sunday night at the Flamingo. The scene dripped of throwback sketch comedy. Penn Jillette, continuing his string of appearances for Penn & Teller’s 50th anniversary, arrived backstage with a wooden box wrapped in a red ribbon.

Mat Franco, who celebrated his 10th milestone this year, showed up as something of a bemused associate. Piff’s fiancée and stage sidekick, showgirl Jade Simone (shouting “Yay!” at the appropriate moments); and Caesars Entertainment exec Mark Massimino (who introduced the event) were involved in the BTS bit.

Piff has headlined at the Flamingo. Piff’s canine sidekick, Mr. Piffles II, the $60,000 clone of the late Mr. Piffles, was not in the act, apparently in the dressing room “prepping.”

Jillette opened the box, which he had been “working on for seven of the 10 years.”

“I’ll just say a few words about my dear friend Piff,” Jillette continued. Then he repeated one word, “genius,” 17 times, pausing and emphasizing as if reciting a proper speech.

At the end, Jillette handed Piff the box, which contained the key to the backstage VIP bathroom, “Piff’s Personal Potty.”

“In 10 years, and almost 2,000 shows, I have had to pee in my dressing room,” a grateful Piff said. Jillette interrupted, “Or, your suit.” Piff answered, “Both of which are terrible, terrible experiences.”

Franco cut a ribbon at the door, marked “Piff’s Personal Potty.” Piff opened it to the sound of flushing. Chippendales dance captain Ryan Kelsey walked out, having already christened the venue. “Oh, hello,” said Kelsey, a native Las Vegan whose stage career dates to “Jubilee,” and whose entire family danced in the show.

The moment was typical of all involved, engineered mostly by Piff. It’s not enough just to perform an anniversary show, though Piff , legal name of John van der Put, did that later. But capturing some Old Vegas headlining camaraderie beforehand was appropriate.

Piff and Jillette are partners in the “Piff & Pop’s Magic Shop” show, touring the U.K. for nine shows next September, a run that might be extended. And on the scene was Penn & Teller’s veteran manager Glenn Alai, who now also manages Piff.

Piff, Franco and fellow magic headliner Shin Lim lead the new order of star magicians headlining the Strip. All owe at least a segment of their Las Vegas headlining run to “America’s Got Talent.” Franco was the first magician to win the contest show, in 2014. Lim is still the only two-time champion (2018 and “The Champions” series the following year). Piff didn’t win (ventriloquial artist Paul Zerdin captured the 19th season in 2015), but losing only enhanced his deadpan, self-effacing act.

Piff, Franco and Lim appeared together in a clip announcing singer Jessica Sanchez as this season’s “AGT” champ. The segment also promoted the magic heist film “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t,” due out Friday (none appear in the film, the third installment in the “Now You See Me” franchise).

The Vegas magicians also appeared live onstage in the finale to a roaring, standing ovation. Piff handed Simon Cowell Mr. Piffles to babysit during the act, which culminated with host Terry Crews smashing a giant diamond with a sledgehammer. A card inside revealed Sanchez’s name.

But before any “AGT” exposure, Piff, Franco and Lim appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” The show dedicated to magicians of all ilk ensures P&T’s imprint on a the next generation of illusionists.

The magic culture reaches around the world but is an especially tight society in Las Vegas. These Strip headliners have already celebrated great success on the Strip, but they are also the future of magic in our city.

Stabile to the stage

Stabile Production co-founder Angela Stabile made an unbilled appearance during Piff’s show to present Simone with a proclamation from the city of Las Vegas honoring her career as a showgirl. Stabile and her husband, Matt Stabile, operate Stabile Productions and first presented Piff as a headliner at the Flamingo in Bugsy’s Cabaret (where Wayne Newton and “X Burlesque” are now in residency).

This was just after the show Piff had been appearing in, “Vegas Nocturne” at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan, had closed in June 2014. That move ignited Piff’s run at the Flamingo.

The Stabiles celebrate “X Country’s” 10th anniversary on Friday night at Harrah’s. Their “X Rocks” topless revue recently reopened at the Horseshoe.

VegasVille doubleheader

Last week, I caught a steeped-in-nostalgia twin bill at David Saxe Production theaters at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood: “The Jets 80s & 90s Experience Featuring Ty Wood” and “Kyle Martin’s Real Piano Man: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John.”

The Jets show, with almost its entire original band intact, is next at 4 p.m. Friday at the Saxe Theater, returning Nov. 29. Martin’s terrific Joel-John show runs daily at 6:30 p.m. at the nearby V Theater. If you plan it right, you can catch five shows at those theaters in a single day and night.

I love the only-in-Vegas doubleheaders (last year I caught Sammy Hagar at the MGM Grand Garden and Morgan Wallen at Allegiant Stadium, same night). Years ago, it was Barbra Streisand at the MGM Grand, Guns N’ Roses at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel.

