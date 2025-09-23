New Piff show will feature Las Vegas magic legend

These magic dragons come in all shapes and sizes.

Flamingo Showroom headliner Piff The Magic Dragon has a new touring partner, a companion to Mr. Piffles 2.0 and no stranger to the stage. He is Penn Jillette, in the role of Pop the Magic Dragon, in the new production “Piff & Pop’s Magic Shop.”

Piff and Pop are booked for nine shows in the U.K. in September 2026. This is the Jillette’s first tour without his partner, Teller, in the duo’s 50-year career.

Jillette had assembled a “Penn & Friends” show at the Rio in December 2019-January 2020 as Teller recovered from back surgery. Those were Jillette’s first shows ever without Teller since they formed the act in 1975.

Piff, legal name John van der Put, was born in London, but hasn’t performed in his native country in more than a decade. He premiered in Las Vegas as a specialty in Spiegelworld’s “Vegas Nocturne” in December 2013, moving to the Flamingo after that show closed the following June.

“I can’t wait to show him every great thing about Britain, from the food to the fanatical love of mythical creature- based magic,” Van der Put said of Jillette, who is actually London now with Teller at the Palladium. “This will be a father/son bonding trip for the ages!”

Van der Put remains an “America’s Got Talent” success story, falling short in the finals in 2015 (the year ventriloquial standout Paul Zerdin won the title). But the 40-year old headliner has crafted a residency production in a Strip showroom and sells out on the road.

Jillette premiered the Pops character during Piff’s show at the Flamingo in 2017. He’s had a custom-designed dragon suit made for the production. The stage show will feature a Pop segment, a Piff-Piffles segment, then the two together.

Jillette said Piff was unique among the nearly 400 magicians who have performed on “Penn & Teller Fool Us” on The CW.

“Piff grabbed me right away-perfect magic, funny, and totally original. We became fast friends, and now we’ve decided to work together,” said Jillette, who clearly relishes his dragon-ian alter-ego. “It’s already as much fun as anything I’ve ever done.”

What: "Piff & Pop's Magic Shoppe – UK Tour 2026."

When: September 2026.

Dates:

Sept 10, Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Sept. 11, Cardiff New Theatre

Sept. 13, Brighton Theatre Royal

Tuesday 15 September 2026 – London Indigo at The O2

Wednesday 16 September 2026 – Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Thursday 17 September 2026 – Manchester Opera House

Saturday 19 September 2026 – York Opera House

Sunday 20 September 2026 – Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Monday 21September 2026 – Glasgow Pavilion Theatre