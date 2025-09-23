Penn Jillette and Piff the Magic Dragon went on stage in matching dragon outfits to perform som ...
Penn Jillette and Piff the Magic Dragon went on stage in matching dragon outfits to perform some tricks together to the total surprise of the audience. (Courtesy)
Jade Simone, Piff the Magic Dragon and Penn Jillette are shown as Piff accepts his Casino Comedian of the Year award at the seventh annual Casino Entertainment Awards (CEAs) at Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Penn JIllette and Piff the Magic Dragon (aka John van der Put) are joined by Francis the Squire (Brett Alters) and Piff's showgirl sidekick Jade Simone during a performance of "The Dragon's Song at Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (John Katsilometes) @JohnnyKats
Kats!

New Piff show will feature Las Vegas magic legend

September 23, 2025 - 2:00 am
 

These magic dragons come in all shapes and sizes.

Flamingo Showroom headliner Piff The Magic Dragon has a new touring partner, a companion to Mr. Piffles 2.0 and no stranger to the stage. He is Penn Jillette, in the role of Pop the Magic Dragon, in the new production “Piff & Pop’s Magic Shop.”

Piff and Pop are booked for nine shows in the U.K. in September 2026. This is the Jillette’s first tour without his partner, Teller, in the duo’s 50-year career.

Jillette had assembled a “Penn & Friends” show at the Rio in December 2019-January 2020 as Teller recovered from back surgery. Those were Jillette’s first shows ever without Teller since they formed the act in 1975.

Piff, legal name John van der Put, was born in London, but hasn’t performed in his native country in more than a decade. He premiered in Las Vegas as a specialty in Spiegelworld’s “Vegas Nocturne” in December 2013, moving to the Flamingo after that show closed the following June.

“I can’t wait to show him every great thing about Britain, from the food to the fanatical love of mythical creature- based magic,” Van der Put said of Jillette, who is actually London now with Teller at the Palladium. “This will be a father/son bonding trip for the ages!”

Van der Put remains an “America’s Got Talent” success story, falling short in the finals in 2015 (the year ventriloquial standout Paul Zerdin won the title). But the 40-year old headliner has crafted a residency production in a Strip showroom and sells out on the road.

Jillette premiered the Pops character during Piff’s show at the Flamingo in 2017. He’s had a custom-designed dragon suit made for the production. The stage show will feature a Pop segment, a Piff-Piffles segment, then the two together.

Jillette said Piff was unique among the nearly 400 magicians who have performed on “Penn & Teller Fool Us” on The CW.

“Piff grabbed me right away-perfect magic, funny, and totally original. We became fast friends, and now we’ve decided to work together,” said Jillette, who clearly relishes his dragon-ian alter-ego. “It’s already as much fun as anything I’ve ever done.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

