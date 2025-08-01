Stevie Nicks postpones shows due to injury; is Las Vegas date still on?

Rock superstar Stevie Nicks announced Friday that a fractured shoulder has forced her to postpone nine concert dates.

Stevie Nicks has just called off two months of shows on her upcoming U.S. tour because of injury. A stop at T-Mobile Arena is scheduled on that tour. But Nicks says she will be in good repair by the time she visits Vegas.

The rock legend announced on social media Friday that a fractured shoulder has forced her to postpone her dates this month and in September. But her Oct. 11 performance at T-Mobile Arena is still on.

Nicks’ opener at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Aug. 8 through her Little Caesars Arena date in Detroit have been taken down. That’s nine dates overall.

Her concert schedule resumes Oct. 1 in Portland, Ore. The statement Friday concludes with, “Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for the inconvenience.”

The Oct. 11 show is Nicks’ first performance in Las Vegas since March 2023, also at T-Mobile.

She and her ex-Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham have announced the release of their 1973 LP, “Buckingham Nicks.” The album has never been issued, but is up for presale. The single “Crying In The Night” is available now.

