Fleetwood Mac veteran bringing tour to Las Vegas

The first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice is coming to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this fall.

Stevie Nicks is still bringing her music to the masses.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and legendary member of Fleetwood Mac plays T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 11, promoter Live Nation has announced. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

Nicks most recently played T-Mobile on March 18, 2023. Her Vegas date is part of her summer and fall tour.

Nicks is the first woman to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice, for her days with Fleetwood Mac and also a as solo artist. She has sold more than 220 million albums overall. Last year marked her 50th anniversary with Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks turns 77 on May 26. The set list in her most recent Las Vegas show included re-arranged versions of “Dreams, “Gypsy,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Sara” and “Rhiannon” from the Fleetwood Mac era. “If Anyone Falls,” “Bella Donna,” “Stand Back,” and “Edge of Seventeen” were among her solo hits. She also performed her duet with the late Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

Nicks’ date in 2023 was her first tour after the death of her dear friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christie McVie. She closed that show with a message of love to her friend, and her fans.

“When you look at somebody that you love, in your own family or just a friend, and you know that you don’t pay enough attention to them sometimes, remember that sometimes doesn’t come again, someday,” Nicks said after performing “Landslide,” the Fleetwood Mac classic from 1975. “You will always regret that. So, make up the friendship bracelets, and reach out to the people you love, because it’s really important.”

She then hinted it would not be her final bow, “I’ll talk to you tomorrow. Thank you.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.