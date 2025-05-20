Sphere headliner promises ‘We’re going to mess with your brains’

The incoming Sphere headliner pitched his show and, as an afterthought, his merch experience.

Kenny Chesney says he doesn’t like to say “Kenny Chesney” when talking about himself. But headlining the Sphere requires some such self-propelling references.

Chesney checked in Monday on the first day of rehearsals inside the Bulbous Wonder. He was shown on stage, with his requisite backward-hat look, promoting his Thursday night premiere.

“I can’t wait for everybody to see it. There’s going to be so much going on,” Chesney said in a clip posted on his IG Reels feed. “We’re going to mess with your brains a little bit. We’re going to throw music at you, really loud, in a much different experience.”

He then went full pitchman.

“Oh! We’ve got the Experience going on,” the country superstar said. “I hate to talk about myself in third person, but it’s called the Kenny Chesney Experience., and we’ve got all kinds of different merch — this is one of them.” He referred to his rust-colored sweatshirt reading “Da Ruba Girl,” his 2022 top-selling song dedicated to his late rescue dog, named Ruby.

Chesney’s series is the first country series at Sphere, running through June 21. Last month, he posted from The Big Dome prototype in Burbank. Scenes in the background included a county fair, likely for “Anything But Mine;” and painted skulls, such as those in Dia de los Muertos celebrations, likely for “Beer in Mexico.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.