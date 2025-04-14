‘Beer in Mexico?’ Kenny Chesney gives hints to Sphere scenes

Kenny Chesney promised in a social-media post, “What we’re working on is just blowing my mind. It’s gonna be so much fun.”

At Sphere, keep your eyes moving to appreciate the full experience.

This is also true at The Big Dome, Sphere’s prototype in Burbank. The structure is not a ticketed venue, about a quarter of Sphere’s size. It is where Sphere projects are developed, test-driven and — if you’re Kenny Chesney — teased.

The upcoming headliner checked in last week on Instagram to say, “What we’re working on is just blowing my mind. It’s gonna be so much fun.”

A scan of the production behind Chesney revealed a few chestnuts.

Video scenes in the background include a county fair, we anticipate for “Anything But Mine;” and painted skulls, such as those in Dia de los Muertos celebrations, we anticipate for “Beer in Mexico.” Or, if you will, Fizzy Water at Sphere.

Chesney has 15 dates at the Bulbous Wonder, running May 22-June 21. Announced Jan. 16 as a limited run, the series has been extended once, adding three dates Jan. 23.

Life in the Sphere lane

Rockers who took in the Eagles’ shows at Sphere over the weekend: John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi on Friday; Brian May of Queen, Grateful Dead/Dead & Company legend Bob Weir on Saturday. (Bonus, Bon Jovi also attended Thursday’s Golden Knights-Kraken tilt at T-Mobile Arena, holding an “83” Golden Knights jersey, the year Bon Jovi was formed.)

Friday night, guitar great Orianthi posted a fun pic of a random run-in with ex-Skid Row front man Sebastian Bach, and rocker Tommy London (a Lady Gaga collaborator who has hosted Classic Rewind, Ozzy’s Boneyard, Hair Nation and Bon Jovi Radio on Sirius XM Radio)

