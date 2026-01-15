Sources: Metallica-to-Sphere is a done deal

Metallica’s residency at the venue is a done deal, according to multiple sources familiar with the band’s plans in Las Vegas.

Metallica’s residency at the venue is a done deal, according to multiple sources familiar with the band’s plans in Las Vegas. Look for the anthemic rock band to play the Sphere this fall and winter.

Metallica has reportedly signed for a run of between 12 and 16 shows running October through December. This agreement was finalized months ago, according to sources.

Sphere officials have declined to comment on a Metallica residency. A company rep said Wednesday, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.”

The closest we have to formal confirmation of a Metallica run in Las Vegas is comment from Sphere Entertainment Chairman and CEO James Dolan in August. The Sphere exec was asked during “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere” opening if Metallica was an incoming headliner. He responded, “I’m not going to dissuade that one.”

The production would coincide with the 40th anniversary of “Master of Puppets,” the band’s first gold album.

Metallica would be the first heavy metal band to play Sphere. They were also the first metal band to play Allegiant Stadium, in February 2022. The classic lineup of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo close their “M72” world tour July 5 in London. That leaves sufficient time to build a Sphere-caliber production.

On Monday, the U.K. Sun quoted an anonymous source as saying, “The contracts are still to be signed but we were told they are 90 percent there. Metallica will bring a different feel to a show there and there is a lot of excitement from bosses at the Sphere about what this could look like.”

In August, as Metallica-to-Sphere rumors percolated online, Ulrich told Howard Stern, “I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm. But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue.”

