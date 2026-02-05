Popular Las Vegas dinner show dials up ‘dread’

“Marriage Can Be Murder Dinner Show” at The Venue at the Rio premieres “With This Ring, I Thee Dread” from Feb. 12-15.

Las Vegas’ favorite sleuth-and-supper show is feeling romantic. Kind of.

“Marriage Can Be Murder Dinner Show” at The Venue at the Rio premieres “With This Ring, I Thee Dread” on Feb. 12.

The new story line is tied to Valentine’s Day performances, with guests at the Feb. 12-15 shows offered chocolates, a glass of champagne (or, if you will, FizzyWater) and a long-stemmed rose.

The newly written show will run for several weeks, as always co-starring the married couple Eric and Jayne Post (show times are 7 p.m. daily; go to marriagecanbemurder.com for intel).

Eric Post is also the chef who conceives and preps the multicourse dinner, served of course during the show. Cast members commingle with ticket-holders, so you don’t know if the person you’re chatting with is a dental assistant, an usher, or professional actor wielding a prop firearm.

The show is entering its 26th year, having reopened at the Rio in August. The show closed at the Orleans, in its room also called The Venue, in mid-March. Prior to the Rio, “MCBM” played Diversion Amusements on 5321 Cameron Street.

The show’s ran for several years at the D Las Vegas, dating to the days it was Fitzgerald’s hotel-casino. “MCBM” has also played a short run Hennessey’s Tavern on Fremont Street in 2021.

The production is an original “interactive” experience in Las Vegas, produced by John Bentham of Ivory Star Productions, who says, “Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be predictable, overpriced or limited to one day.”

Cool Hang Alert

Get the party going, vintage-Vegas style, at 7 p.m. Saturday with Art Vargas at The Composers Room at Commercial Center. A 35-year-showman (and former Bobby Darin in “Legends in Concert”), Vargas is backed by The Swank Set, powerhouse musicians out of Las Vegas. Popular local chanteuse Laura Shaffer is special guest. These cats can bring it. Go to thecomposersroom.com for intel.

