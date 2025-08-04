‘Marriage Can Be Murder’ finds a new Las Vegas venue

The “immersive” production, featuring a four-course dinner and a show, is relocating this month to a Las Vegas hotel-casino that’s under renovation.

The show was “immersive” before that term became trite. It celebrated its 25th anniversary in Las Vegas in ‘24, but has been toiling undercover this year.

But “Marriage Can Be Murder” is returning, sating the live-entertainment appetite at the Rio. The dinner show co-starring the husband-and-wife-team of Eric and Jayne Post reopens at the under-renovation, off-Strip resort at 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Shows are nightly at The Venue inside Masquerade Village. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Producer John Bentham of Ivory Star Productions says he’s excited to be working with the Rio’s new ownership team at Dreamscape Companies. Rio has this year opened “The Empire Strips Back: A Star Wars Parody,” continues to partner in The Comedy Cellar Comedy club, and of course is riding momentum of primary headliner Penn & Teller’s yearlong, 50th-anniversary celebration.

“The move marks a new chapter for us, giving us an opportunity to reach even more locals, tourists, and longtime fans,” Bentham said in a statement Monday morning. “The Rio team is making us feel right at home, and the property’s ongoing revitalization is the perfect backdrop for the next evolution of our show.”

Rio CEO Patrick Miller said the Rio is “creating unforgettable experiences” in its renovation.

“Welcoming this dinner show to Rio reflects our vision of a property where entertainment, dining and fun merge into something truly extraordinary,” the veteran Vegas exec said.

The show closed at Orleans, in a venue also called The Venue, in mid-March. “MCBM” most recently played Diversion Amusements on 5321 Cameron Street. The show’s ran for several years at the D Las Vegas, dating to the days it was Fitzgerald’s. “MCBM” has also played a short run Hennessey’s Tavern on Fremont Street in 2021.

A four-course meal is being included in the dinner show, with added hors d’oeuvres served alongside the interactive plays. A new story line, “Ex’s & Oh’s” has been developed for the Rio. Themes rotate every three months.

Eric Post, co-creator and executive chef, says, “The culinary experience has always been central to our show, and this move to Rio gives us the chance to elevate that even further. We’ve completely reimagined our menu to create a four-course journey that complements each twist and turn of the mystery. Each course is timed to the story’s progression, so guests aren’t just eating dinner, they’re dining through clues, savoring red herrings, and literally tasting the plot twists.”

