Pop-rock star tacks on 4 dates at The Venetian

Ashlee Simpson’s “I Am Me” run at Voltaire is resonating with her remarkably loyal fan base.

The pop-rock favorite has extended her run at The Venetian nightspot on Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31. The resort announced the dates Thursday morning and are on sale at 4 p.m.

Simpson has now twice extended her Voltaire production. She was originally booked Aug. 29-30, then added five dates Sept. 17-29. The 2000s pop-rock icon’s Voltaire debut premiered just after the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Autobiography.”

Backed by a cracking, all-female band, Simpson performs “Pieces of Me,” “La La” and “Boyfriend,” among other familiar cuts.

The 1,000-seat venue has been busy through the summer and fall. U.K. superstar Leona Lewis premieres her holiday production Oct. 30. Voltaire’s primary resident headliner, Dita Von Teese, resumes her production Jan. 8.

Who: Ashlee Simpson, "I Am Me."

Where: Voltaire at The Venetian.

When: Jan. 23, 24, 30, 31.

Tickets: Starting at $85. General on-sale tickets are on sale beginning 4 p.m. Oct. 23, Pacific time. VIP packages are also available for purchase.

Information: Voltairelv.com