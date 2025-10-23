Ashlee Simpson performs at Voltaire at The Venetian on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (John Katsilome ...
Ashlee Simpson performs at Voltaire at The Venetian on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram
Ashlee Simpson attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show at The Plaza Hotel d ...
Ashlee Simpson attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show at The Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Pop-rock star tacks on 4 dates at The Venetian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2025 - 11:14 am
 
Updated October 23, 2025 - 12:28 pm

Ashlee Simpson’s “I Am Me” run at Voltaire is resonating with her remarkably loyal fan base.

The pop-rock favorite has extended her run at The Venetian nightspot on Jan. 23, 24, 30 and 31. The resort announced the dates Thursday morning and are on sale at 4 p.m.

Simpson has now twice extended her Voltaire production. She was originally booked Aug. 29-30, then added five dates Sept. 17-29. The 2000s pop-rock icon’s Voltaire debut premiered just after the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Autobiography.”

Backed by a cracking, all-female band, Simpson performs “Pieces of Me,” “La La” and “Boyfriend,” among other familiar cuts.

The 1,000-seat venue has been busy through the summer and fall. U.K. superstar Leona Lewis premieres her holiday production Oct. 30. Voltaire’s primary resident headliner, Dita Von Teese, resumes her production Jan. 8.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

