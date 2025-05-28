Las Vegas producer’s fantasy is to bring back ‘Jubilee’-styled revue — PHOTOS

Anita Mann has taken a step in cementing the showgirls’ legacy by petitioning the National Day Archives in Washington D.C. to designate May 24 as National Showgirl Day.

We’ve seen “The Last Showgirl.” But what about the next one?

The great dancer, choreographer and produce Anita Mann is celebrating the showgirl’s past, present and — she hopes — future. Unlike the poignant movie of an icon in decline, starring Pamela Anderson, Mann’s narrative carries on the tradition in Las Vegas.

“I had a dream about this just today, a fantasy about it,” said Mann, who created the revue under that title at Luxor some 25 years ago. “I want to create something big, a big ‘Fantasy,’ that shows the history and evolution of showgirls. I would love to tell the showgirls story, with video footage, just a gigantic show about this history.”

Mann has taken a step in cementing the showgirls’ legacy by petitioning the National Archives in Washington to designate May 24 as National Showgirl Day.

Mann and cast members of “Fantasy,” “X Burlesque,” “X Country” “X Rocks” and many generational showgirls turned up at a celebration on Thursday at Atrium Showroom to toast the event. Clark County also designated that day as Showgirl Day. Yours truly was honored to host the invite-only event.

Mann selected May 24 as the date to commemorate the opening of Moulin Rouge, the first integrated hotel-casino in Las Vegas, in 1955.

Showgirl legends in the mix included Teri Thorndike of “Folies Bergère,” “Casino de Paris,” and Moulin Rouge; Sheri Mirault of “Folies” and “Jubilee,” and legendary “cowgirl to a showgirl” Cindy Doumani.

“Fantasy” co-producer Mariah Nieslanik and performance director Ashton Bray; and ex-“Fantasy” performer Yesi Burgess, resident director at Voltaire at The Venetian, also represented the showgirl community.

Mann’s interest in expanding “Fantasy” to a “Jubilee”-scale production is not a new concept, and happens at about the 10th anniversary of the closing of “Jubilee” at Bally’s.

Mann directed the “Solid Gold Dancers” and performed on screen with Elvis, among a long list of achievements. She continues to enforce dance as an art form and showgirls as an icon. She had discussed that evolution as “Fantasy” reopened from COVID. The show played to a limited audience at Luxor Theater, seeming to grow along with its surroundings.

Mann has realized that “Jubilee” and “Folies” showgirls and the version of dance captured in her show, along with the “X” collection, is not the same. Showgirl traditionalists might take issue with contemporary dance shows comparing themselves to “Lido de Paris,” for example.

“I think you have to recognize the times, and where we are in the time,” Mann said. “When I opened ‘Fantasy’ in 1999, I had beautiful showgirl costumes and the opening number was with very Egyptian headdresses. Then I said, ‘OK, you can’t dance in those costumes, at least not full-out.’ I kept watching the show, and said, ‘Let’s just keep going forward.’”

Mann said she wants to pay tribute to the legacy while continuing to work new numbers and new dance styles into her show.

“I just want to dance, to be part of the show,” Mann said. “It’s part of my life, and I pay tribute to the legacy.”

An Emmy Award-winning choreographer with a hit show for two decades, Mann has been approached to spin off from “Fantasy” for years. But she has focused her creative energy, experience and resources on the Luxor’s topless revue.

“There are venues that can handle it,” Mann said. “But I have to tell you that the scope of a show like that right now is not easy to put together. But I also feel very strongly that the showgirl is so beautiful, she should not go away.”

Beach is back?

Jeff Beacher is creating some rumblings about expanding and returning “Beacher’s Madhouse” to Las Vegas. The show is bigger. and badder, but Beacher is not, having lost 240 pounds to “180-ish” (ever the media darling, his weight-loss was a feature in Los Angeles Magazine). He weighed north of 400 pounds in 2016.

In Las Vegas, “Beacher’s Madhouse” played The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and later MGM Grand (in what is now the Jabbawockeez’ theater) before turning to Los Angeles.

On May 9-10, Beacher hosted a revival of the “Madhouse” at L.A.’s Roosevelt Hotel. Snoop Dogg, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Kevin Hart and Kelly Osbourne were in the mix. He’s added the “Beacher Vitality Happy and Healthy Summit” to the format celebrating his fitness commitment.

What Beacher has in mind for Vegas is to be specified, but think of a big and chic room, likely with at least one Hilton involved.

The seating chart

Spotted seated together at Monday’s American Music Awards show at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater was Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel and a gent later identified as new Rolling Stone Magazine CEO Julian Holguin.

This means Gus Wenner is no longer CEO of Rolling Stone. It does not mean there is any formal relationship between Jossel and Rolling Stone and its parent company, Penske Media, which is overhauling the downtown neighborhood on 3rd Street.

To rewind: Penske is sending Hogs & Heifers Saloon on its way out as the club’s 20-year lease expires on July 6. As Hogs & Heifers owner Michelle Dell explained in announcing the club’s closing, Penske is taking over Downtown Grand, and also the H&H parcel, and wants “nothing to do” with the saloon. Dell continues to seek a new home, and there are a few suitors who want to keep her and the bar downtown.

