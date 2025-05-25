Kenny Chesney at Sphere: Las Vegas images, a rare Rod Stewart cover

There is nothing formulaic about Sphere. The audio and visual technology assure no two headlining productions are alike. But we are now seeing shared characteristics of bands and acts that headline the venue.

You need a creative vision. You need abundant resources. And you need a fervent fan base, just to be considered to play Bulbous Wonder. Kenny Chesney has all of that, a veritable full house to fill the house at Sphere.

Chesney performed the second of his 15-show Las Vegas run Saturday night. This is obviously not a guy-in-the-corner-with-a-six-string approach.

But we feel Chensey’s lengthy performance history as he brings a super-tight backing band to this dance. You also get that it is important to the accomplished singer-songwriter to show the musicians up close, fingers on frets and dancing across the keys. There are continued, tight cutaways to this craftsmanship, because (in another Sphere characteristic) the band itself is a far throw from the seated sections.

Using that bass line, Chesney has been working hard at evolving the songs familiar to his fans to fit Sphere’s dazzling technical setup. You might not think of Chesney as a multicolored, day-glo performer. But he is in this show. The opening “Beer in Mexico” was played to color-splashed skulls, Chesney and the musicians shown performing inside the eyes. It was a creepy-fun, stage-setting number.

“Reality” employs the video flow-down effect U2 employed during “Even Better Than The Real Thing.” Images of vintage concert-VIP passes spill from the top of the venue, creating the woozy “Dramamine” sensation Don Henley warns Eagles crowds about.

Chesney taps into his Tennessee upbringing in “Summertime.” The song played to video of Neyland Stadium in Knoxville (home of the Volunteers) and even his Gibbs High School alma mater. That scene shows fans noshing on barbecue at a tailgate party. Sphere is proud of its shaking seats. Piping in the fragrance of grilled burgers and hot dogs seems achievable.

Just after a brief, on-stage intermission (shots were shared there), Chesney welcomed singer-songwriter Grace Potter to the show.

The two longtime friends duetted on “You and Tequila,” which was written a few years back on Chesney’s birthday (he turned 57 on March 26). Potter then broke out the Gibson Flying-V for a rare cover of Rod Stewart’s “Hot Legs.” Chesney has some rock in him. Van Halen was included in the house music played before the show (Chesney is buddies with Sammy Hagar and jumped into Hagar’s show on May 19).

The country icon showed he’d done his research about Vegas. He dials up auto-racing footage in “Living in Fast Forward,” but not scenes from the Vegas F1 race, though the track actually winds around Sphere. Instead, he drove us out to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a NASCAR event, spinning the tri-oval at high speed, another dizzying moment. His show-closing “Don’t Happen Twice” displayed not just the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, but the newer LED “Las Vegas”-branded arches welcoming folks to downtown. Another touch locals will like.

“Out Last Night,” performed just before encore, seems custom-made for a weekend trip to Las Vegas. “There are a couple of ways this can go, tonight,” Chesney said. “You can go to bed with someone you love. You could go to bed with someone you don’t necessarily love. You could also go to bet with someone you don’t know …”

But whatever the case, the star says, “You look the person in the eye and say, ‘We! Went! Out! Last! Night!’” It’s the message not just for Vegas, but across the country for Chesney’s fans. Love is in the air, and no shoes required.

