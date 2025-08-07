Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband dies, just after star postpones Las Vegas dates

Less than a day after Kelly Clarkson closed her August dates in Las Vegas, Brandon Blackstock’s death was announced.

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has died, less than 24 hours after the recording star canceled two weekends of shows at the Colosseum.

Blackstock’s death was reported Thursday morning, with People first to obtain the statement: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a family rep is quoted in the publication. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three yeasrs. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.”

Blackstock was 48. He had also served as Clarkson’s manager before the couple’s 2020 divorce.

On Wednesday night, Clarkson called off her remaining August “Studio Sessions” dates at the Colosseum, due to her ex-husband’s failing health. She said she made the call to tend to the couple’s children, River Rose and Remington “Remy” Alexander.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson said on social media. River had joined Clarkson on stage for “Heartbeat Song” on July 18.

Clarkson has dropped dates this Friday and Saturday, and also Aug. 15-16. She is due to return Nov. 7-8, and Nov. 14-15.

Caesars Palace posted apologies for the postponement, and that Ticketmaster will e-mail ticket holders information, including Clarkson’s rescheduled dates. Sales for the four postponed shows were reportedly strong.

Clarkson had also reportedly missed time on her daytime talk show in March and early April because of Blackstock’s health, according to a report from NewsNation. The couple divorced in 2020. After their divorce, Clarkson and the children moved from California to New York City. Blackstock lives in Butte, Mont.

Clarkson had postponed her opening weekend July 4-5 because of vocal fatigue, issuing a statement just 90 minutes before her opening performance.

Clarkson told her fans, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.