‘I’m pulling my hair out’: Battista’s opening delayed

The owner of Battista’s reports the delay is related to construction delays, including rescheduled inspection reviews.

Randy Markin is installing 15-ton air-conditioning unit Battista’s Hole in the wall. But it’s hard for him to stay cool.

“I’m pulling my hair out right now,” says the owner of the iconic restaurant on Flamingo Road, just east of the Strip. Battista’s was to open June 23, its opening delayed this past Monday.

Markin says July 10 is the new target, but it’s a flexible timeline. In the interim, Markin says, “I’ve got a lot of frustrated customers.”

It hasn’t helped that Open Table (or, in this case, Closed Table) has been taking reservations with the restaurant still temporarily shut down.

“I need to talk to them about that immediately,” Markin says.

Markin reports the delay is related to construction delays. An inspection reviews was pushed back three days when, as Markin says, the inspector didn’t show up for the appointment.

Setbacks not uncommon when a restaurateur is enacting a significant infrastructure upgrade. That is what Markin is attempting at the restaurant, build in the 1960s and due for repair work on the ceiling and also with its heavy-duty, industrial-strength air conditioning.

When Battista’s reopens, Markin will temporarily shut down Stage Door Casino next door, which he also owns. “We will get there,” Markin says. “This is just an old building, and it takes time.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.